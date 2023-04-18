Farewell to Elserino Piol, from Olivetti to pioneer of venture capital in Italy

Listen to the audio version of the article

Elserino Piol, vice president of Olivetti in the 80s and 90s and father of venture capital in Italy with a focus above all on telecommunications and the internet, has passed away. He was 91 years old. Originally from the Belluno area, he had joined the Ivrea company in his early twenties and then assumed important managerial positions above all under the management of Carlo De Benedetti. Having become general manager for strategies and development, Piol contributed in 1983 to the alliance with the Americans of AT&T which would lead Olivetti to become the leading personal computer manufacturer in Europe and third in the world. From 1986 to 1996 he sat on the board of directors of Olivetti, of which he was vice president between 1987 and 1996, and worked on the foundation of Omnitel and Infostrada. Since the 1980s he has been a pioneer of venture capital in Italy, first within Olivetti and then with new initiatives in the field of the Internet and telecommunications through Pino Partecipazioni. At the helm of the investment company he has financed, through the Kiwi, Tiscali, Vitaminic and Yoox Net-a-Porter funds.