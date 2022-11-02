With the farewell of Mauro Forghieri, Ferrari, and the world of motoring, one of the most prolific, versatile and winning designers in the history of the Prancing Horse mourns.

Because “Furia”, as the engineer born in Modena in 1935 and died at the age of 87 was nicknamed, has designed cars that have been protagonists not only in F1 but also in all sectors of competitions, from F2 to racing Gran Turismo also passing through the European Mountain Championships.

At the end of 1961, with Maranello in full reconstruction phase after Dallara’s passage to Maserati, the “Drake” Enzo Ferrari promoted Forghieri to the role of Head of the Technical Department, devoting himself to the development of F1 single-seaters and Sport Prototype cars. From there, the big leap for a partnership that lasted for 22 years, from 1962 to 1984, bringing glory and honors to the Maranello team.

The numbers summarize his winning career: seven constructors’ world titles, four drivers and 54 wins. The first victory was achieved in 1963 with the Ferrari 156 F1-63 driven by John Surtees, the first world championship the following year, always with the British driver driving the Ferrari 158. In 1968, during the Belgian Grand Prix, the engineer Forghieri introduced the first ailerons in a Formula 1 single-seater, destined in a short period of time to radically revolutionize the physiognomy of all racing cars. The seventies were those of consecration.

He designed the successful 312 series cars (the world champions 312 T, T2 and T4) with a transverse gearbox, driven by a “flat” 12-cylinder engine. It was a “revolution”. Between 1975 and 1979 that invention led to the victory of 4 Formula 1 constructors ‘world championships and 3 drivers’ titles (with Niki Lauda and Jody Scheckter).