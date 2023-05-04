Home » Farewell to Post boss Frank Appel: “I also made mistakes”
Farewell to Post boss Frank Appel: "I also made mistakes"

Farewell to Post boss Frank Appel: “I also made mistakes”

Deutsche Post is in very good hands with his successor, Tobias Meyer. That doesn’t mean that he will always do everything right – “I also made mistakes that I had to correct,” said Appel. All in all, the path was the right one. Meyer is the right person to manage the post office in the future.

Appel headed Deutsche Post for 15 years. During this time, the Bundespost, which was privatized in the 1990s, developed into a global corporation that now only generates a sixth of its operating profit in its core business, i.e. domestic letter and parcel shipping.

