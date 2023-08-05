Farewell to the president of Saclà, Lorenzo Ercole has disappeared

Listen to the audio version of the article

A life dedicated entirely to the company founded by his father. The knight of work Lorenzo Ercole, president of Saclà, has disappeared. This was announced, with a note, by the company which wanted to pay tribute not only to “the enlightened entrepreneur loved by all his employees” but also “to the man of great generosity”.

The company

«In over sixty years of work – continued the company in the note – Lorenzo Ercole has made a fundamental contribution to the development of Saclà in Italy and abroad, managing to make the company a leader in the world of preserves, one the best-known “made in Italy” brands. His entrepreneurial courage, his vision and his bond with people have been the fundamental values ​​of Saclà». «We owe the knight years of growth both in Italy and abroad, leading the company with intuition and foresight. He has dedicated his entire life to the growth of his company, consolidating a strong bond with the Asti area. His latest legacy was the new, ultra-modern Castello di Annone plant, started up in 2019, near the historic headquarters in Asti, created in 1939 by his father Secondo Ercole, founder of the company. Lorenzo Ercole leaves his daughter Chiara and his wife Fernanda».

The life

Born in Asti on 10 July 1939, Lorenzo Ercole joined the company founded by his father Secondo in 1958 at the age of 19; in 1981 he became managing director and in 1995 he was also appointed president of Saclà. In 2013 as president, he left the position of managing director to his daughter Chiara.

Nominated Knight of Labor in 1997 by President Oscar Luigi Scalfaro, on 22 October 2022 he was received by President Sergio Mattarella for the 25th year of belonging to the Order of Knights of Labor. Lorenzo Ercole liked to define himself as «an average lucky Astigian».

