In the third quarter of 2022 consolidated revenues of € 28.4 million, an increase of 58.3%. Farmaè SpA – a company listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market of the Italian Stock Exchange, specialized in the e-retailing of health and wellness products, has approved the data relating to the consolidated revenues of the Group produced in the third quarter of 2022, not subject to statutory audit , and the main KPIs.

In detail, in the first nine months of 2022, Group revenues amounted to 81.2 million euros, an increase of 42.0% compared to the 57.2 million euros recorded by Farmaè alone at 30 September 2021 and growing by 5.2% compared to 77.2 million euros of pro-forma revenues at 30 September 2021.

In the third quarter of 2022, orders on the platforms amounted to 576.6 thousand, up 55% compared to the 372 thousand recorded by Farmaè alone and up by 13.4% compared to 508.6 thousand on a like-for-like basis. The number of products sold in the third quarter of 2022 was 2 million and 933 thousand, up by 55.1% compared to 1 million and 891 thousand recorded by Farmaè alone and up by 18.9% compared to 2 million and 467 thousand on a like-for-like basis. In the nine months 8 million and 496 thousand products were sold, up by 42.9% compared to the 5 million and 944 thousand products sold by Farmaè alone, and by 11.5% compared to the 7 million and 621 thousand in the first nine months of 2021 with the same expiry date

“In the third quarter – comments Riccardo Iacometti, Founder and CEO of Farmaè – which has always been the least performing of the year, especially on the Internet, online thanks to the winning combination of pricemix proves to be the most attractive and performing sales channel and, seen the precise historical moment we live in, with the best growth prospects after the post lockdown adjustment phase. The continuous positive feedback we have obtained in the last quarter and which we see constantly confirmed and even improved at the beginning of this fourth quarter make us confident for the achievement of the objectives set and for the consolidation of our market leader share. The thing that excites us most is to see that our strategy is producing the desired results. The organic line is growing, as well as that by external lines, making a strong contribution to the value chain not only in terms of integration within the business model but also of improving all our operating levers. The percentage of satisfaction of our customers continues to grow and improve both with regard to the expansion of the proposed product range and our services, finding in our constant dynamism the most important result, which is to generate value for the end customer. A value that we also bring to the benefit of all our countless industrial partners who continue to grow and find in our Group a privileged, credible and reliable interlocutor. We are experiencing this 2022 as a year of consolidation and growth in which we are laying very important foundations for an increasingly ambitious future ”.