Home Business Farmae ​​leaps to the stock market after half-yearly accounts. Revenues up 34% to 52.5 million euros
Business

by admin
In Piazza Affari, Farmae ​​jumped by 9.11%, which thus rose to 14.38 euros per share after presenting the excellent results of the first half of 2022. Farmae ​​is active in Italy in the e-retailing of health and welfare, is listed on Euronext Growth Milan, and today announced the consolidated revenues for the first half of 2022 that were not subject to statutory audit.

In the first half of 2022, the Farmae ​​group consolidated its growth, achieving revenues of 52.5 million euros with an increase of 34% compared to the 39.1 million euros achieved in the first half of 2021.

The company note also shows the increase in orders on the platforms which grew to 1.13 million, an increase of 34% compared to the 830.4 thousand recorded in the first half of 2021 by Farmae ​​alone.

Finally, 5 million and 563 thousand products were sold during the half year, with an increase of 37% compared to the 4 million and 53 thousand products sold by Farmae ​​alone.

