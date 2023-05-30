Home » Farmagorà Holding: entry of the Giubergia and Gattiglia families and expansion plan
Farmagorà Holding: entry of the Giubergia and Gattiglia families and expansion plan

Farmagorà Holding: entry of the Giubergia and Gattiglia families and expansion plan

Farmagorà Holding recently announced the entry of the Giubergia (Narval Investimenti) and Gattiglia (Holding Sogegross) families into the shareholding structure. The agreement provides for a capital increase for a total of 20 million euros, with the aim of financing the company’s expansion plan.

The resources obtained from the capital increase will be used to finance the acquisition of new pharmacies and the integration of those already acquired, giving life to a new phase of development for Farmagorà. The pharmaceutical chain, founded in 2021, aims to expand further on the Italian territory, consolidating its presence in the regions where it is already active and opening new points of sale.

Currently, Farmagorà has 32 pharmacies located in 6 Italian regions: Lombardy, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle D’Aosta, Veneto and Sardinia. The company has achieved an annual turnover of approximately 45 million euros, despite its recent foundation. With the entry of the Giubergia and Gattiglia families and the relative capital increase, Farmagorà aims to further strengthen its presence on the market and continue to grow in terms of turnover and territorial coverage.

