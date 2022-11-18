Research report text

【Business factor】

The reluctance of farmers in the north to sell is gradually increasing, limiting the short-term downside; after the temperature in the south continues to drop, the consumption of pickled sausage will start soon.

【Bad factors】

Yesterday, the national average price of live pigs was 24.22 yuan/kg, an increase of 0.14 yuan/kg from the previous day. The overall price of pigs was stable this morning. To 24-24.4 yuan/kg, Sichuan stable at 24.6-25.2 yuan/kg, Guangdong weakly stable to 24.2-25 yuan/kg, Guangxi stable to 23.8-24.2 yuan/kg.

The recent epidemic situation in many places has affected the rhythm of end-use consumption. The shipment of Baitiao is not smooth, and the downstream demand has not improved significantly. The temperature in the south is still relatively high. The consumption of pickled meat has officially started or will be moved to December, and the time window for slaughtering at the breeding end has been shortened.

The demand for secondary education has decreased significantly, and the centralized production of secondary education in the later period will increase the effective supply in the market; the top 20 fund positions of the 2301 contract have been reduced by both long and short positions, with 373 long and short positions reduced, and 192 short positions reduced.

【Variety view】

Under the weak supply and demand, the price of pigs is generally stable this morning. Pay attention to the effect of downstream consumption on pig prices after the continuous cooling;

【Operation Suggestions】

The 2301 contract is short-term wait and see, the lower support is 20800-21000, the first pressure level is 22000-22200, and the second pressure level is 22600-22800.

【Risk factors】

The prevention and control of the new crown epidemic, the prevention and control of pig diseases, and the rhythm of the second breeding.

Opening a futures account on a large cooperative platform with Sina is safe, fast and guaranteed



Sina Statement: This news is reproduced from Sina’s cooperative media. Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, which does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description. Article content is for reference only and does not constitute investment advice. Investors operate accordingly at their own risk.