Farmers Insurance Withdraws Coverage from Florida Due to Hurricane Risk

Farmers Insurance Announces Exit from Florida, Leaving Thousands in Need of New Coverage

In a move that will impact thousands of policyholders, Farmers Insurance has announced that it will no longer offer its policies in the state of Florida. This decision includes all types of coverage, including home, auto, and general policies. The company cited business-oriented reasons for its departure, explaining that it is necessary due to the high risk of hurricanes in the state.

Farmers Insurance currently serves approximately 100,000 customers in Florida. However, the company clarified that customers who are using Farmers-owned subsidiaries such as Foremost Signature and Bristol West will not be affected by the change. Spokesman Trevor Chapman assured that alternative options will be provided to affected customers, and they will receive notifications specifying when their coverage will end.

Florida, known for its extreme weather conditions, poses a significant risk for insurers. The state, which requires a 120-day notice period for affected policyholders, has seen 15 homeowners insurers suspend underwriting new business in the past 18 months. Additionally, four insurers have announced plans to withdraw voluntarily from the market, and seven companies have been declared insolvent.

Insurers in Florida also blame the legal system for promoting excessive litigation and claims abuse. The insurance industry has successfully pushed through reforms to address these issues. However, the outlook for insurers remains challenging, partially due to the 300,000 lawsuits that were filed shortly before the reforms were implemented.

Despite predictions of a normal Atlantic hurricane season this year with a 30% chance of a worse-than-normal season, Florida’s location and low elevation make it highly vulnerable to hurricane damage. In 2020, Hurricane Ian caused a record-breaking $114 billion in damage, making it the costliest tropical cyclone in the state’s history and the third costliest in US history.

This announcement follows similar moves by other insurance companies in different states. Earlier this week, Farmers limited new homeowners insurance policies in California due to high costs and wildfire risks. State Farm and Allstate have also implemented similar changes in the state.

The departure of Farmers Insurance from Florida raises concerns about the availability and affordability of insurance coverage for residents. The ongoing challenges faced by regional insurers in a volatile market have led experts to predict further company closures in the future.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.

