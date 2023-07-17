Farmers Insurance Withdraws from Florida, Leaving Thousands of Policies at Risk

Title: Farmers Insurance to Withdraw from Florida Market, Leaving Policyholders Concerned

Date: [Current Date]

In a recent announcement, Farmers Insurance revealed that it will no longer offer Farmers-branded auto, home, and general policies in the state of Florida. The decision comes as the insurance company seeks to manage its risk exposure effectively. While this withdrawal only affects policies issued through the exclusive agency distribution channel and not those granted through subsidiaries like Foremost and Bristol West, it has left around 100,000 Farmers policyholders worried about their coverage.

Farmers Insurance is not the first insurer to exit the Florida market. Last year, Southern Fidelity Insurance Co., Weston Property and Casualty Insurance Co., Lighthouse Property Insurance Corp., Avatar Property & Casualty Insurance Co., St. Johns Insurance Co., and FedNat Insurance Co. also withdrew from the state. As a result, Florida’s troubled homeowners insurance market, which has already seen hundreds of thousands of policy cancellations and rate increases, faces further instability.

Florida’s Director of Finance, Jimmy Patronis, has vowed to hold Farmers Insurance accountable for its decision. He has called for additional scrutiny on the company and directed that Farmers Insurance complaints be pursued. If these complaints reach a certain threshold, a marketplace conduct investigation may be launched, potentially resulting in fines for the insurer.

The withdrawal of Farmers Insurance raises concerns about the growing reliance on Citizens insurer, which is regulated and subsidized by the state of Florida. Citizens has continued to add thousands of policies as private insurers refuse clients or exit the market altogether. With over 1.1 million insured properties, Citizens is facing an uncertain future due to the lack of insurers to help stabilize the insurance market.

Apart from insurers’ financial health, factors such as excessive litigation and fraudulent roof damage claims have contributed to net losses for insurance companies operating in Florida between 2017 and 2021. With three-quarters of Florida’s 21.5 million inhabitants residing in coastal areas, the state’s vulnerability to hurricanes adds to insurers’ challenges.

The Florida insurance market has faced ongoing problems over the past three decades. Since Hurricane Andrew struck in 1992, property insurance premiums have skyrocketed by more than 500%, leaving homeowners with higher costs and fewer benefits. Governor Ron DeSantis has taken steps to address these issues, such as injecting $1 billion into the reinsurance fund to potentially reduce insurance costs and mandating additional coverage for floods for Citizens clients.

However, concerns remain that if insurers become unable to pay claims after a major hurricane, both state and federal governments will need to provide significant financial assistance for repairs and relief efforts.

As Farmers Insurance’s withdrawal takes effect, Florida residents are bracing for the impact on their homeowners’ insurance bills and overall coverage options. The state’s precarious insurance network leaves many vulnerable, especially retirees reliant on Social Security payments, who may struggle to finance home repairs or rely on government assistance in the aftermath of a disaster.

It remains to be seen how the exiting insurers and the growing burden on Citizens will shape Florida’s insurance landscape and the future of homeowners’ coverage in the state.

Note: This article is based on available information at the time of writing and may be subject to updates as the situation develops.