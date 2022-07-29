Listen to the audio version of the article

“In Italy, public pharmaceutical expenditure is overall under control” and to say so, according to the president of Farmindustria, are the data that emerged from the Osmed Report presented by the Pharmaceutical Agency. So the priority is not, as some ask, “a revision of regional schedules or spending cuts”, continues Cattani, but to understand how to optimize the resources allocated and underutilized. For example, “in the funds for innovative medicines, in 2021 the surpluses were 800 million euros, in 2022 over 900 and will exceed one billion in 2023”, continues the president of Farmindustria.

But let’s see what the data says. According to the Osmed Report, “public and private pharmaceutical expenditure in 2021 was approximately 32 billion euros, an increase of 3.5% compared to 2020. Public expenditure, on the other hand, had a value of 22 billion, with an increase of 2.6%. So out-of-pocket spending on drugs in 2021 “, that is paid out of their own pockets by citizens,” exceeds 9 billion “. For this reason, says Nicola Magrini, president of the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa), “in my opinion private spending should be reduced, as it is often a source of improper or even useless spending, in some cases”.

In 2021, expenditure on orphan drugs, or drugs used for the treatment of rare diseases, increased by 9.4% compared to 2020. And, driven by new therapies as they are developed and placed on the market, expenditure for innovative drugs continues to grow, passing from approximately 5,371 million in 2014 to approximately 8,291 million in 2021. While the incidence of expenditure for equivalent drugs is still low compared to to other European countries, says the report on “Use of drugs 2021”. As for innovative drugs or new therapeutic entities, among the most expensive molecules there are a drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, two gene therapies, one indicated for spinal muscular atrophy and the other for loss of vision caused from hereditary retinal dystrophy, and an FLT3 inhibitor for patients with acute myeloid leukemia: for these therapies, the expenditure in 2021 was, respectively, 50.7 million, 12.7 million, 12.2 million and 11.3 million . Equivalent drugs, or those with expired patents, the report specifies, represent 21% of expenditure and 29.6% of consumption. In the international comparison “there is still a low incidence of expenditure on equivalent drugs compared to other European countries”. While Italy is in second and first place in the incidence, respectively, of the expenditure and consumption of biosimilar drugs, or biological drugs with expired patents. In the comparison on prices it emerges that our country, on the whole, has drug prices, both territorial and hospital, higher only than France, Portugal and Poland. As for orphan drugs, in 2021 expenditure amounted to 1.53 billion, equal to 6.4% of the pharmaceutical expenditure borne by the National Health Service. Italy, with 31.2 euros per capita, is in sixth place for spending in this sector, after Austria (43 euros), Germany (41 euros), France (40 euros), Spain (37 euros) and Great Britain (34 euros). «The average prices of drugs for territorial and hospital care are lower than the average in other European countries. On this basis, we do not understand the calls for measures to cut spending or revisions of the formulary, which would deconstruct the market, jeopardize the availability of drugs and would have a direct impact on the entire supply chain, leading smaller companies to close “, interprets Cattani.

In particular, according to the data of the Osmed Report on the use of drugs in Italy, in the last 5 years, “public pharmaceutical expenditure has grown by approximately 1%, not only less than the total of healthcare (+ 2.9%), but above all less than all the other items of public expenditure. And as a percentage of GDP it is constant, while total public spending has grown from 49% to 56%, ”says Cattani. On the other hand, the increase in spending on innovative products, he underlines, “represents 75% of the growth in the value of reimbursable drugs from 2014 to 2021”. And this has its social repercussions, because “innovative drugs – explains Cattani – have had an impact on people’s lives: in 10 years we have gone from 7 to 122 orphan drugs for rare diseases authorized, over a million patients with cancer in the more they survive, 240 thousand people are cured of hepatitis C. “