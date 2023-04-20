Home » Faro Banca d’Italia on Widiba: money laundering risks detected in online collection
The Bank of Italy conducted an inspection in Widiba, the online bank belonging to the Monte dei Paschi group, highlighting possible money laundering risks linked to the collection activity carried out exclusively through a network of over 500 financial advisors. Currently chaired by Francesco di Ciommo and led by general manager Marco Marazia, Widiba in 2021 had increased assets by one billion compared to the previous year, reaching a value of more than 10 billion.

Within 30 days of the end of the inspection, and therefore before Easter, Widiba should have notified the Supervisory Authority of his considerations and the measures already taken or that he intends to take to respond to the findings, as indicated in the report of the mayors of Monte dei Paschi. The online bank therefore undertakes to work to strengthen its safeguards and guarantee the security and transparency of the operations carried out through its platform.

