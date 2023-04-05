Fashion and allied AI can generate up to $275 billion in the fashion industry. I study

L’artificial intelligence shakes public opinion, but has great potential for the industry fashionjust think of the episode linked to the image of Pope francesco wearing a maxi created on the Midjourney platform.

As Pambianconews reports, in a recent McKinsey study try to quantify this enormous opportunity in billions. According to the report ‘Generative AI: Unlocking the future of fashion’, over the next three to five years, theAI could generate between 150 and 275 billion dollars (between 160 and 298 billion euros at today’s exchange rate) of profits for the fashion industry over the next five years. “From co-designing to accelerating content development processes, AI creates new space for creativity. It can ingest all forms of ‘unstructured’ data (raw text, images and video) and produce new forms of media, ranging from fully written scripts to 3D designs and realistic virtual models for video campaigns,” the study reads.

READ ALSO: Stop ChatGPT in Italy, from Bing to Copy.ai: all the best alternatives

Moda and Ai, professionals and creatives ready to exploit its potential

Also according to the news of Pambianconews, the study highlights how the fashion has only experienced small forays into artificial intelligences such as the metaverse or NFTs, digital IDs and augmented or virtual reality, but had not so far opted for image-making AI, which can intervene in various processes of creating garments and styles. The photo of Pope Francis gives a concrete idea of ​​what could change in the short term. As the study reports: “Artificial intelligence allows you to provide technological tools for fashion professionals and creatives to perform certain tasks significantly faster, allowing them to spend more time doing things that only humans can do. It also means creating systems to better serve customers.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

