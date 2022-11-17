Other than ephemeral and glamorous: supporting the fashion industry, recognized by all as an excellence of Made in Italy, is convenient for the country. In fact, for every euro invested in this sector, 3 are generated in turnover. For this reason, the entire fashion chain, ranging from textiles to fashion accessories, is asking for more attention to politics. Do not rain aid but targeted interventions, with a high strategic impact.

According to a study carried out by Censis for Confindustria moda, the federation that brings together all the sector associations, a public investment in this field would bring not only economic but also cultural and social advantages.

The numbers speak for themselves: this sector, which has over 60,000 companies and 550,000 employees, in 2021 recorded a total turnover close to 93 billion euros and as many as 68 billion in exports alone, 40 of which are extra-EU. An “economic power” and a strategic value also confirmed by other indications: Textiles, Fashion and Accessories (TMA) is in fact the second Italian industry by number of employees and in the EU ranking relating to this it is in first place for added value ( 21 billion euros).

The role in the economy of the supply chain represented by Confindustria Moda, according to the Censis research, is transversally recognized by Italians who, in fact, consider it important in 95.7% of cases: for 58.3% very important and for 37 .5% enough. In particular, 87.5% refer to the sector’s ability to create employment and income, a belief that is more widespread in the Center (91.3%), among graduates (88%) and women (89.7%), which remains high across territories and social groups.

«Textiles, Fashion and Accessories – comments Ercole Botto Poala, President of Confindustria Moda – is one of the greatest Italian excellences not only for its economic scope, but for its ability to create widespread wealth also from a social and cultural point of view . Nonetheless, our industry is one of the driving forces of the Made in Italy brand in the world, which means being a boost for the soft power of the whole country. From this point of view, the impact that Textiles, Fashion and Accessories has goes beyond the boundaries of the sector, creating transversely positive effects in every sector of the Italian economy and society».

Above all, the Censis study highlights one fact, namely that if a package of investments for the sector equal to 6 billion euro were carved out over the next three years, the return in terms of growth would be enormous: industrial production would grow by over 11 billion and the turnover of nearly 20.

To obtain these results, according to Confindustria moda, it would be necessary to focus on investments with a high strategic impact starting from tax support, essential for promoting investments, including private ones, for supporting production, promoting the digital transition of companies, participation in international fairs and reshoring processes in order to avoid escapes abroad in the future. Therefore we should continue with green investments (to encourage the creation of recycling networks in particular), on training, the protection of excellence (with a system of controls and supervision of the sector to protect industrial production and the risk of counterfeiting and to support of growth, aiming in particular at promoting virtuous collaborations between companies and aggregation mechanisms, also at a territorial level.

Massimiliano Valerii, general manager of Censis comments: «There is no reasonable doubt about the highly strategic value that a public investment aimed at supporting and growing the Textile, Fashion and Accessory industries would have. The protection and enhancement of national industries, as also reaffirmed by the recent crises, has the fundamental role of guaranteeing the autonomy of the country and the well-being of our society. Let us therefore draw from recent events the teaching of how much it is necessary to plan, plan, think and prepare for the future».