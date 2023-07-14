Fashion, Cucinelli soars: yet another record semester with 544 million in revenues

Cucinelli, revenues up 31%. Estimates for 2023 “rising”

Il luxury brand Brunello Cucinelli scores revenues of 543.9 million euros and closes the semester “in beauty”, which records a 31% growth. “The first half of the year was really excellent,” said the entrepreneur of the same name, executive president and creative director of the maison. “There sales growth was higher to ours expectations at the beginning of the year and was achieved thanks to the positive and synergistic contribution of both sales channels which, in our opinion, is very well distributed and balanced at a geographical level”.

In fact, as disclosed by the company, theincrease in revenues it involved both the retail (+41,6%) than wholesale (+15.8%). As it reports Milan Financein terms of distribution on the global marketall areas ensured very positive feedback for the brand, with double-digit increases: Americas (+24%), Europe (+22.6%), Italy (+23.7%) and Asia (+55,6%).

especially theAsiadriven by China, reports one amazing growth in the first half of the year and despite this, the Perugino company was keen to specify in a note “that the share of turnover achieved in these markets is still limited”. Consequently, after the second quarter closed with a turnover of 278.6 million euros (+27.5%)the growth estimated for the second half of 2023 is – legitimately – ambitious.

