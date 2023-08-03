Fashion, Italy-USA round trip for Domenico Vacca’s sartorial art

And New York a Roma passing through Doha and in view of Milano e Beverly Hills. 22 years after the launch of his brand in the United States, the designer Dominic Vacca aims to find a home in the fashion capital under the banner of an authentically Made in Italy style and product.

With 100 tailors and 250 seamstresses who interpret yours completely by hand sartorial art in Naples as in his native country Puglia, Vacca offers unique collections and timeless pieces appreciated by, among others, the likes of John Malkovich, Al Pacino, Denzel Washington, Jodie Foster, Dustin Hoffman, Will Ferrell, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Matthew McConaughey and Matt Dillon. Furthermore, the possibilities for customization are almost unlimited: customers can choose from more than 2,000 variants of fabrics and leathers declined, in turn, in an unlimited number of colors and nuances.

“My goal was to initially launch the brand in markets with high purchasing power so as to educate customers on the Made in Italy e all’Italian style – declares Domenico Vacca – After more than 20 years of career and with showrooms now located in various parts of the world, I thought it was time to enter the Italian market. However, I have found a country where the purchasing power of customers is not as high as that in the USA but, above all, I have noticed that Italians, compared to 50 years ago, are less focused on quality, style and Made in Italy products. Italy. Today in Italy there are sneakers, t-shirts, sweatshirts, jeans and nylon jackets, 80% made in China. My goal is to help reverse this trend by offering garments, even less formal and more sporty, that are an authentic expression of Italian style”.

In particular, Vacca is looking for new ‘locations’ in Miami and Beverly Hills. Expected by the autumn, however, the opening of a showroom in Milan for the distribution of the Domenico Vacca collection in Europe, the United Arab Emirates and the Far East as well as a ‘flagship store’ in full centre. Finally, the licensing of the brand for China and Japan to a group from the Far East and the opening of a new showroom/atelier in New York by 2024 are under study.