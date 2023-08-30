Fashion Puyuan Pavilion Unveiled at PH Value China International Knitting Expo

Fashion Puyuan Pavilion opened in Shanghai to show the fashion attitude of Puyuan to the world. The Fashion Puyuan Pavilion officially opened at the PH Value China International Knitting (Autumn and Winter) Expo, which took place at the National Convention and Exhibition Center in Shanghai. The expo, which has been successfully held for 15 years, is a leading professional exhibition in the industry and attracts visitors from all over the world.

The Fashion Puyuan Pavilion showcased the latest products and fashion trends of Puyuan woolen sweaters and brought together various Puyuan brand enterprises to release the 2024SS Puyuan Fashion Show. The show attracted a lot of attention and ignited the audience with its creatively designed and charming clothing.

Participating companies such as Daohe Clothing (Zhejiang) Co., Ltd., Jiaxing Sixth Sense Fashion Co., Ltd., and Zhejiang Lamborghini Weaving Co., Ltd. showcased their high-quality men’s and women’s clothing. They aimed to attract new customers and learn from others in the industry.

The expo also featured the release of the upgraded “China·Puyuan Index,” which aims to build a big data platform for Puyuan’s textile and garment industry. This upgrade will promote the transformation, upgrading, innovation, and development of the industry, further enhancing Puyuan’s fashion industry’s high-quality development.

Puyuan, known as the largest woolen sweater industry base and distribution center in China, has been actively promoting the development of its fashion industry. It has held various events and exhibitions, including the International Wool Spinning Conference and Puyuan Fashion Week. Through the integration of fashion shopping and ancient town tours, Puyuan is building a new pattern of integrated development.

The opening of the Fashion Puyuan Pavilion at the PH Value China International Knitting (Autumn and Winter) Expo is expected to enhance the influence of the “Puyuan Sweater” regional brand and attract more fashion resources and innovative forces to settle in Puyuan. This will further promote the construction of an “international fashion town” and contribute to the high-quality development of Puyuan’s fashion industry.

