Fashion shares beat the Stock Exchange, 2023 will be a year of luxury

As always, exports were the driving force, which grew by 18.1% in just ten months last year in clothing and 22% in the leather and footwear sector. It was the USA (+51.9%) and Korea (+30.2%) that boosted the recovery of the sector after Covid, while the Asian market was supported by Japan (+18.8%).

A further increase is therefore expected for 2023, which could lead the turnover of Italian companies to exceed 100 billion, even taking into account the rise in interest rates and the trend in inflation. As the Mediobanca report recalls, the 152 major fashion companies based in Italy contribute 1.3% of GDP (2021 data).

The turnover of the top 20

They are mainly located in the north (111) and then in the center (32). Production referable to the high range accounts for 73.2% of the total in the clothing, leather goods and textile sectors. And it should be borne in mind that the top twenty companies represent more than half of the aggregate turnover alone. In first place for revenues is Prada (3.4 billion based on the latest data), which precedes Luxottica Group (3.2 billion), consolidated by the multinational EssilorLuxottica, and Calzedonia Holding (2.5 billion). Followed by Moncler and Giorgio Armani with a turnover of 2 billion each.

The presence of foreign groups in society is also confirmed as important. In fact, 58 of the 152 companies have a foreign ownership, which controls 43.6% of the aggregate turnover (24.2% are French), especially those in the luxury segment. But unlike what is believed, the fashion sector keeps itself away from the spotlight of the Stock Exchange. Only 17.5% of turnover (approximately 12.0 billion euro) comes from the eleven listed companies.

Anyway 2023 it started with the accelerator pressed for titles on the Milanese list. Since the beginning of the year, Moncler has recorded a +30% Brunello Cucinelli, Tod’s +25%. The performances of Aeffe (+6%) and Salvatore Ferragamo (+2%) were more contained. But with the start of the quarterly season, analysts are expecting new leaps. Ferragamo, for example, will present its first quarter accounts on April 20th, Tod’s on May 10th.