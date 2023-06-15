Home » Fashion, Solid World Receives Three 3D Printer Orders
Business

Fashion, Solid World Receives Three 3D Printer Orders

by admin
Fashion, Solid World Receives Three 3D Printer Orders

Fashion, Solid World receives three orders for 3D printer for 1.2 million

(Teleborsa) – Solid World Groupthe company at the head of the leading group in the sector of digital technologies, 3D printing as well as additive manufacturing, has received three orders for a total amount of 1.2 million euros for the 3D printer that produces decorated fabrics.

It is sold on the Italian market by the subsidiary Energy Group, based in Bentivoglio in the province of Bologna.

The orders received come from three companies operating in the fashion sector; for two of these the installation of the printer has already taken place while the third installation is expected by the end of July 2023.
The printer has a unit economic value of approximately 400 thousand euros.

The comment of president of Solid World Group, Roberto Rizzo: “3D printing is now an advanced technology that can support businesses in various sectors. Luxury fashion is a driving sector for the world economy and also in this sector, 3D printing offers new and innovative possibilities to operators in the sector”.

See also  Nobody wants to buy the insolvent delivery service Yababa

You may also like

Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in...

Welfare State in mourning, manager Matteo Romagnoli died

Why can US stocks get rid of the...

Inflation could settle between four and six percent

Isybank: Intesa Sanpaolo’s new digital bank revolutionizes mobile...

Shortened shifts, fewer employees: crisis at Tesla in...

Italgas: plan from 7.8 billion to 2029. Gallo:...

In May, the national economy continued to recover,...

Crisis at St. Gallen company – VAT introduces...

Circular economy, renewable energy from organic waste from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy