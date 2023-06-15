Fashion, Solid World Receives Three 3D Printer Orders

Fashion, Solid World receives three orders for 3D printer for 1.2 million

(Teleborsa) – Solid World Groupthe company at the head of the leading group in the sector of digital technologies, 3D printing as well as additive manufacturing, has received three orders for a total amount of 1.2 million euros for the 3D printer that produces decorated fabrics.

It is sold on the Italian market by the subsidiary Energy Group, based in Bentivoglio in the province of Bologna.

The orders received come from three companies operating in the fashion sector; for two of these the installation of the printer has already taken place while the third installation is expected by the end of July 2023.

The printer has a unit economic value of approximately 400 thousand euros.

The comment of president of Solid World Group, Roberto Rizzo: “3D printing is now an advanced technology that can support businesses in various sectors. Luxury fashion is a driving sector for the world economy and also in this sector, 3D printing offers new and innovative possibilities to operators in the sector”.