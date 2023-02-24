Milan Fashion Week, Giulia De Lellis silences the haters

Giulia De Lellis protagonist at Milan Fashion Week. And also on her social networks, where she elegantly silences the haters who return to attack her for the choice of clothing in relation to her height. What happened? On the occasion of the parade of Albert Ferretti, the former suitor of Men and Women showed up in a black dress that aroused many reactions among the followers. However, one of these on Instagram addressed her in this way: «You are a f***ing and a half tall. But where are you going with these trousers?».

De Lellis and the height: the reply to the haters

This is Giulia De Lellis’ answer: «I’ve been trying to make my haters understand for years that I don’t have to deal with the “Height” topic but… I fail every time. I’ll try again: I’ve never cared about being 1.65, so I’m differently tall. I don’t think height limits people in any way! I live it so well but so well, that I often dress like a giant without realizing it. I feel tall inside.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

