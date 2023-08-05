Fassino and golden salaries, on Casta I think the grillini were right

The Fassino case (Pd) and the “golden salaries”

What is the difference between a Member of Parliament and a pensioner, an employee or a recipient of DRC? Probably very little since everyone has to survive, if anything, the problem will be how to survive.

In this article Fassino and the “non-golden” salary? Forget per diem and refunds. Total: €13,000 – Affaritaliani.it the additional benefits linked to the activity of the Parliamentarian are listed and one of these is that even those who are present in only 30% of the votes receive the daily allowance. Question: how do you explain it to an employee that if he only works 30% of the agreed time, he receives all eight hours in his pay packet that he should have worked? It is not enough.

To this we must add the complete meal in the Chamber which costs 15 euros, yes you read correctly 15 euros and then I don’t remember if the barber / hairdresser still exists for free MPs. Finally there are the annuities who are stubbornly defended with drawn sword (and from their point of view they are right), but I would like to remind you of one thing being a member of the branches of Parliament does not mean that it is property, the only owner is the State , then the citizen asks: Have you ever seen employees of a private company who increase their salary without the consent of management or ownership?

Perhaps, for once the grillini are right, after two mandates you go home to regain awareness of daily life and maybe you go back to doing what you were doing before. I have never closed an article without a proposal and this is meant to be decidedly provocative. I propose, for each Member of Parliament, an all-inclusive allowance of € 25,000 per month, for 12 months, and everyone pays the season ticket for means of transport, board, pension, health care, accommodation, etc. Question Will they be enough?

