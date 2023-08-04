Home » Fassino: “I didn’t say to increase the compensation, enough with the anti-politics”
Business

Fassino: “I didn’t say to increase the compensation, enough with the anti-politics”

by admin
Fassino: “I didn’t say to increase the compensation, enough with the anti-politics”

Salaries in the Chamber, Fassino: “There is no need to clarify with Schlein”

“I made a speech of truth, I didn’t say anything heretical, perhaps there was in me the ingenuity that these topics could be discussed in a rational and calm way instead, as we have seen, it is not possible”. too.

“I didn’t say that that allowance should be changed or increased. I consider it adequate, I did not complain. I remembered that that salary has one value and not another. The fact that a controversy has arisen baffles me. It wasn’t my intention”. With the secretary Elly Schlein “there was no need to clarify, we didn’t talk about it. I said right away that I would speak in a personal capacity and not in the name of the group”.

Fassino then increases the dose: “It’s time to say that anti-politics is not good for the country. We have reduced the number of parliamentarians, adopted a law that does not allow citizens to choose their own representatives, eliminated public funding for parties, cut annuities, even with retroactive effect. None of this has given us a stronger policy.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Esselunga bets on corporate customers with dedicated services

You may also like

Thirst for non-alcoholic beers increases

Plaza Las Americas announces new store openings and...

Key Points from Joint Press Conference by National...

Riguzzi Metallbau relocates the Felben site to Baar...

Illimity, Corrado Passera makes a bang: profit boom...

Karl Bürkli: socialist, revolutionary, direct democrat

Today’s horoscope 4 August 2023 sign by sign...

A-Share Market Strengthens as Brokerage Stocks Surge and...

800 million francs more tax burden

SoftBank Corp reports a 2.1% increase in profit...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy