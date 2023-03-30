Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

The investors eh savers they are always looking for new tools to protect their capital. However, the offer of services and platforms dedicated to this purpose is so vast (and expected to grow) as to cause confusion.

As you know if you follow the blog and you already know me, I created Fast Investments Planner together with the Study and Research Center of Affari Miei and many have asked me what differences the service had compared to Moneyfarm or other famous products that I have often talked about.

I thought, therefore, to respond through this article.

Let’s start by clarifying the two products: it seems senseless to me to move on to the final comparison if I haven’t first made you aware of the characteristics of the two objects examined.

I want to be honest: since it is a product born around Affari Miei I cannot be objective, in this case I am the innkeeper and I am talking about my wine 😉

Take this content, therefore, as a reflection that I make in all sincerity and try to appreciate it precisely in the light of my premise.

Fast Investments Planner is an advanced financial information service that is aimed at all investors who aim to build a project long-term investment. The main advantage is given by the support of the Centro Studi di Affari Miei.

Con Fast Investments Planner you have access to these services:

Model wallets to inspire. These are developed by the Centro Studi di Affari Miei specifically for investors, who can imitate them. Thanks to them, you can identify the financial instruments that best suit your investment objectives;

to inspire. These are developed by the Centro Studi di Affari Miei specifically for investors, who can imitate them. Thanks to them, you can identify the financial instruments that best suit your investment objectives; Updated directions about the best accounts to use for investing;

about the best accounts to use for investing; Periodic in-depth webinars . It is possible to participate live in in-depth webinars, during which information is given on the performance of the financial markets. Participants can also ask questions anonymously;

. It is possible to participate live in in-depth webinars, during which information is given on the performance of the financial markets. Participants can also ask questions anonymously; Report e-book PDF with which to access analyzes on global market trends, the American stock market and with information focused on the Italian Stock Exchange;

with which to access analyzes on global market trends, the American stock market and with information focused on the Italian Stock Exchange; Monthly Video Pill general commentary on the markets;

general commentary on the markets; Newsletter e Telegram channel reserved for subscribers.

You can choose between different subscription plans.

Basic, ideal for investing in ETFs

This version is ideal for investing in ETFs. Here’s what it offers you at a cost of 797 euro year:

Annual subscription

3 Portfolios Investment Model Basic (Low Risk, Medium Risk, High Risk)

Portfolio CAP investment model

Financial markets monthly PDF e-book report

Video Pill Monthly update by Davide Marciano

Monthly analysis on the Italian Stock Market

Monthly Analysis on the American and International Stock Market

Access to the special reports of the Study and Research Center

Access to LIVE Q&A Specials

Self-Service Guides to Rebalances

Newsletter reserved for subscribers

Club on Facebook Reserved

Access to the Archive with all financial reports

Access to the Archive with all the Video Pills

Full, i deal for Investing in ETFs with coaching

This version costs 1.997 euro per year, and offers you:

Annual subscription

3 Portfolios Investment Model Basic (Low Risk, Medium Risk, High Risk)

Portfolio CAP investment model

Periodic PDF e-book report on financial markets

Video Pill Monthly update by Davide Marciano

Monthly analysis on the Italian Stock Market

Monthly Analysis on the American and International Stock Market

Access to LIVE Q&A Specials

Self-Service Guides to Rebalances

Coaching and Priority Support via email and telephone during the duration of the subscription

Portfolio Megatrend investment model

Portfolio All Weather investment model

Portfolio ESG investment model

Newsletter reserved for subscribers

Club on Facebook Reserved

Access to the Archive with all financial reports

Access to the Archive with all webinars

Access to the Archive with all the Video Pills

Platinum Club Ideal for investing in ETFs or Stocks with Individual Advice

This option is very rich and the price is customized according to the investor’s needs. This version offers you:

In conclusion…

The aim of the service is to allow investors to develop a suitable investment strategy, helping them to take care of their assets independently and with a limited time commitment.

Con Fast Investments Planner you have access to everything you need to invest aiming at maximum efficiencywithout wasting your money or your time: thanks to this service you can take care of your assets with a few hours of commitment a year!

Unlike banks and online wealth management products like Moneyfarm, we:

we don’t touch your money : we are a provider of information, the implementation is up to you so that you remain in total control;

: we are a provider of information, the implementation is up to you so that you remain in total control; we do not earn based on the capital you give us to manage: we only sell qualified information and research, we ask you for an annual subscription and not a percentage fee on the capital to be managed. All this makes us more convenient than any other solution because as your capital increases, our compensation remains fixed, while with the other services you pay up to €8,000/€10,000 in commissions per year.

For more details on how it works, you can take a look at thepresentation article and al official site.

Moneyfarm

We now turn to Moneyfarm, a service that can be used both from a computer, tablet or smartphone and which allows you to invest in funds which are often ETFs.

The full review is Who.

The service involves assigning investors to a specific group of funds based on their risk profile.

Compared to other services, which are often difficult to understand, Moneyfarm certainly has the advantage of make automatic many of the processes.

Here are the advantages of the platform:

the automatic placement: after completing a simple questionnaire, the automatic association takes place with a specific portfolio that reflects our profile;

after completing a simple questionnaire, the automatic association takes place with a specific portfolio that reflects our profile; transparent management : ETFs are some of the most controlled instruments in the entire financial market. This protects you from unpleasant surprises;

: ETFs are some of the most controlled instruments in the entire financial market. This protects you from unpleasant surprises; it’s a managed investment: therefore, there are expert people to deal with the placement of assets. All we have to do is place its trend.

Which one to choose?

At this point, you may therefore be wondering what is the best, considering that from the descriptions made so far no particular criticisms of one or the other have emerged.

Although I am comparing the “house product” with one of the biggest players in the sector, I want to keep theintellectual honesty which has always distinguished me and I have no intention of belittling Moneyfarm, on the contrary.

The truth is, although Fast Investments Planner it could be confused with a Robo Advisor, they are two different tools, and therefore it can only be your needs that tip the balance.

The substantial difference is to be found in the fact that with Fast Investments Planner receive the information to operate in autonomy and keep the check of your assets.

When we created our service we wanted to offer aexperience premium compared to robo-advisors: by subscribing to our service you have access to a reserved club, you can ask questions, participate in LIVE and receive qualified information, filtered against the noise you find around the web.

With platforms like i Robo AdvisorInstead, delegate management of your money to the platform which automatically invests and disinvests based on your decisions.

In the first case you have control and you actively take care of your money, in the second case you entrust yourself to a third party, exactly as happens in the bank, but without the conflicts of interest typical of the banking world and with more reasonable costs.

More than comparing the products, which are different, I suggest you ask yourself what you are looking for.

If you are looking for an experience premium and advanced, Fast Investments Planner it’s a real one financial boutique for investors who want to get the most out of it while maintaining control of their money.

If, on the other hand, you want to limit yourself to delegating without going into depth, robo advisors or banks are the basic experience, suitable for those who want to understand little and don’t feel the need for autonomy.

Conclusions

In short, everything depends on you: do you want to manage your savings independently, but do you want to have quality data, analyzes and reports on which to base your choices? At that time Fast Investments Planner it’s for you.

You will receive information filtered in a neutral way and without conflict of interest, selected by the Team of Study and Research Center of Affari Miei. Thanks to this information, you will be able to create effective portfolios designed for you, independently but responsibly.

If you want support before purchasing, write to the contacts you find Who and we will support you.

If, on the other hand, you want to delegate the management of your capital to third parties, but you are aware of the inconvenience of banking instruments, then Moneyfarm is the Robo Advisor that can protect your interests effectively together with other alternatives I’ve talked about here.

You just have to choose!