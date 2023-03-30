Home Business Fast Investments Planner vs Moneyfarm: Which to Choose?
Fast Investments Planner vs Moneyfarm: Which to Choose?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

The investors eh savers they are always looking for new tools to protect their capital. However, the offer of services and platforms dedicated to this purpose is so vast (and expected to grow) as to cause confusion.

As you know if you follow the blog and you already know me, I created Fast Investments Planner together with the Study and Research Center of Affari Miei and many have asked me what differences the service had compared to Moneyfarm or other famous products that I have often talked about.

I thought, therefore, to respond through this article.

Let’s start by clarifying the two products: it seems senseless to me to move on to the final comparison if I haven’t first made you aware of the characteristics of the two objects examined.

I want to be honest: since it is a product born around Affari Miei I cannot be objective, in this case I am the innkeeper and I am talking about my wine 😉

Take this content, therefore, as a reflection that I make in all sincerity and try to appreciate it precisely in the light of my premise.

Fast Investments Planner is an advanced financial information service that is aimed at all investors who aim to build a project long-term investment. The main advantage is given by the support of the Centro Studi di Affari Miei.

Con Fast Investments Planner you have access to these services:

  • Model wallets to inspire. These are developed by the Centro Studi di Affari Miei specifically for investors, who can imitate them. Thanks to them, you can identify the financial instruments that best suit your investment objectives;
  • Updated directions about the best accounts to use for investing;
  • Periodic in-depth webinars. It is possible to participate live in in-depth webinars, during which information is given on the performance of the financial markets. Participants can also ask questions anonymously;
  • Report e-book PDF with which to access analyzes on global market trends, the American stock market and with information focused on the Italian Stock Exchange;
  • Monthly Video Pill general commentary on the markets;
  • Newsletter e Telegram channel reserved for subscribers.

You can choose between different subscription plans.

Basic, ideal for investing in ETFs

This version is ideal for investing in ETFs. Here’s what it offers you at a cost of 797 euro year:

  • Annual subscription