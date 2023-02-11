Today, Banca AideXa signed a partnership with Actico, an intelligence automation company, to exploit Artificial Intelligence models for the automation of decision-making processes and guarantee faster financing for SMEs.

The partnership in question will make it possible to further enhance AideXa’s proprietary algorithms and allow for an increasingly rapid and reliable assessment of loan requests.

Since its inception in 2020, the Milanese fintech has set itself the goal of exploiting innovative tools such as AI and Open Banking.

The technological partnership aims to further strengthen the flexibility and control of credit assessment, through the combination of traditional KPIs and machine learning models that Banca AideXa has developed since its inception thanks to the work of the internal team of Data Scientists (AideXer ).

From today, SMEs will be able to benefit from even faster approval times for loan requests and disbursements than the already competitive times of AideXa’s instant lending products.

The integration of Actico’s models with AideXa’s proprietary algorithms allows to reduce evaluation times, guarantee transparent decisions and optimize the verification of all data models. The credit evaluation team can have a complete summary picture of the creditworthiness of a company applying for a loan through a single integrated platform: from external information of the SICs, to the results of the automatic and instant evaluation, with an increase of 10 percentage points of the automatic approval rate of the cases.

The solidity of a company is now assessed in real time while the customer proceeds with the online request on the bank’s website. AideXa is among the first companies in Italy in the fintech sector to collaborate with the German player in the integration of AI technologies for the automation of decision-making processes.