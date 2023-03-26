Home Business Fastweb, Renna new CEO: Calcagno leaves the leadership after 23 years
Business

Fastweb, Renna new CEO: Calcagno leaves the leadership after 23 years

by admin
Fastweb, Renna new CEO: Calcagno leaves the leadership after 23 years

Walter Renna, CEO of Fastweb

Walter Renna appointed new CEO of Fastweb

Heel leaves after 23 years in the company, “it’s the right time to dedicate myself to new goals”. The board of directors appointed Walter Renna new CEO of Fastweb effective October 1, 2023, following the resignation of Albert Calcagno.

A note announces it. Slideborn in 1982, after graduating in economics from the University of Bologna and the Master of Science from the Bocconi University of Milan, Slide began his professional career as an M&A consultant for Kpmg.

In 2008 he joined the Strategy team of Fastweb and directed it until 2018. He then moved on to the role of Coo and since 2021 he has been leading the Product Design and Delivery team, responsible for marketing, communication, product development and IT.

“I am very happy to continue my journey in Fastweb with the role of CEO and I thank the Board of Directors for their trust. I gladly accept this challenge and will do my best to continue our growth story together with the management team and all colleagues”, commented Slide.

The current CEO joined the company in 2000 as director of Fastweb’s Strategy division, later becoming Cfo, Coo in 2007 and CEO in 2013.”Albert Calcagno is directly connected to the success story of Fastweb. Over the past 23 years, he has left a decisive mark on our company, and for that I am extremely grateful,” he commented. Christoph Aeschlimannchairman of the company’s board of directors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Does CS infect Deutsche Bank? Scholz distributes tranquilizer...

Juventus, no impact from the Turin prosecutor’s investigation

Chengdu encourages more enterprises to take the road...

Jossi company needs more space

Citizenship income, here’s how it will change in...

Voters are skeptical and angry

Do your best to appease the market!U.S. Financial...

These are the stock market tips of the...

Horoscope for the weekend 25 and 26 March...

The return of an ancient plague

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy