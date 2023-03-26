Walter Renna appointed new CEO of Fastweb

Heel leaves after 23 years in the company, “it’s the right time to dedicate myself to new goals”. The board of directors appointed Walter Renna new CEO of Fastweb effective October 1, 2023, following the resignation of Albert Calcagno.

A note announces it. Slideborn in 1982, after graduating in economics from the University of Bologna and the Master of Science from the Bocconi University of Milan, Slide began his professional career as an M&A consultant for Kpmg.

In 2008 he joined the Strategy team of Fastweb and directed it until 2018. He then moved on to the role of Coo and since 2021 he has been leading the Product Design and Delivery team, responsible for marketing, communication, product development and IT.

“I am very happy to continue my journey in Fastweb with the role of CEO and I thank the Board of Directors for their trust. I gladly accept this challenge and will do my best to continue our growth story together with the management team and all colleagues”, commented Slide.

The current CEO joined the company in 2000 as director of Fastweb’s Strategy division, later becoming Cfo, Coo in 2007 and CEO in 2013.”Albert Calcagno is directly connected to the success story of Fastweb. Over the past 23 years, he has left a decisive mark on our company, and for that I am extremely grateful,” he commented. Christoph Aeschlimannchairman of the company’s board of directors.

Subscribe to the newsletter

