Father of Theo Stratmann (CtrlF): We are not a rich family

Lutz Stratmann (right) wonders where his 18-year-old son Theo Stratmann’s money comes from. Picture Alliance / CtrlF / Collage: Dominik Schmitt (Business Insider)

Theo Stratmann’s father, Lutz Stratmann, cannot explain where his 18-year-old son’s money comes from. “It’s a mystery to me where Theo would get the money for his supposedly luxurious lifestyle,” he told Business Insider.

Lutz Stratmann is a former CDU politician from Lower Saxony. From 2003 to 2010 he was Minister of Science and Culture. The 63-year-old has since retired from politics and works as a lawyer.

Theo Stratmann became famous through a CtrlF format documentary in which he gives to the extravagant super rich. His father’s statement raises doubts about the story.

The 18-year-old Theo Stratmann polarizes – right down to his own family. Stratmann was supported by a documentary episode of the public service video format “StrgF‘, in which he gives the extravagant super-rich. In it he provokes with pithy sayings: caviar, for example, is just a “taste teaser” for him. Or of course you can go to Sylt by private jet, he claimed. Beyond the documentary – on Instagram – Stratmann shows himself in business class to Dubai and luxury shopping in Hamburg.

So far, however, it is unclear where Stratmann got the money for his decadent lifestyle. Because the 18-year-old is covered with information about it. In the “CtrlF” episode in which Stratmann appears, it is only said that the young man made the money with e-commerce and dropshipping. There was seed capital for this from the parental home.

But there are now serious doubts about that.

Theo Stratmann’s father: “Incompatible with my values”

His father, Lutz Stratmann, says in an interview with Business Insider: “It’s a mystery to me where Theo wants the money for his supposedly luxurious lifestyle.” The father hasn’t had any contact with his son for years. And further: “The behavior that Theo shows publicly is not compatible with my values.” Stratmann believes that “he has come across the wrong friends who influence him negatively”. The father says: “I hope that Theo returns to the right path.”

Lutz Stratmann is a former CDU politician from Lower Saxony. From 2003 to 2010 he was Minister of Science and Culture. In the meantime, the 63-year-old has retired from politics, is working as a lawyer again and is managing director of the Demography Agency for Business in Hanover. Theo is his son from his marriage to Kristin Rosenbohm. The couple separated in 2016.

Lutz Stratmann, father of Theo Stratmann, was Minister for Science and Culture in Lower Saxony from 2008 to 2010. picture-alliance/ dpa | Holger Holleman

Father Lutz also thinks it is absurd that the money that son Theo boasts about comes from the mother he grew up with. “My family and that of my ex-wife aren’t rich, they’re just middle-class,” he told Business Insider. What do Kristin Rosenbohm and Theo Stratmann say about Lutz Stramann’s statements? Rosenbohm did not respond to our inquiry until the article was published. Theo Stratmann didn’t answer either.

How do Lutz Stratmann’s statements that Theo is not rich fit in with the reporting by “StrgF”? After all, the episode with Stratmann bears the title, “Private jets, yachts, caviar: How do the super-rich affect the climate?” footprint is alive”. He documented this with photos, among other things. “Other people around him who are not in the e-commerce or coaching business have confirmed this to us. How he finances it doesn’t matter for our film. His account balance or that of his family is also irrelevant.” However, the format does not want to disclose the documents for reasons of source protection.

Do you have information about Theo Stratmann or his environment? Then get in touch with our reporters Luca Schallenberger (luca.schallenberger@businessinsider.de, Threema: 3MRRX6T9) or Steffen Bosse (steffen.bosse@businessinsider.de, Threema: 35JRTJNM).

