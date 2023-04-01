Home Business Fatzer and Geobrugg are big in business
Big business with ropes and braids: The Thurgau sister companies Fatzer and Geobrugg have grown

The two Romanshorn-based companies Fatzer, with its wire ropes, and Geobrugg, which produces high-strength safety nets, have had a relatively strong 2022 financial year. The companies are striving to expand and diversify their business.

A special team from Geobrugg at work.

Image: PD

Wire ropes for cable cars and architectural applications are the business of Fatzer AG. Geobrugg AG manufactures high-strength nets to protect against natural hazards, such as falling rocks or mudslides, and for underground mining, as well as motorsport fences for Formula 1 and other racetracks. Both companies are based in Romanshorn and both belong to the Brugg Group. In 2022, with 1832 employees, 966 of them in Switzerland, it increased sales by 11 percent to CHF 640 million and also improved profits again.

