Favorable Policies to Boost the Development of the Private Economy: Experts Call for Increased Financial Support

Title: Chinese Government Implements Favorable Financial Policies to Boost Private Economy Development, Experts Say

Introduction: The private economy in China has received a boost with the implementation of several favorable financial policies by the government. Experts believe that these measures will effectively guide more financial resources towards the private sector, further stabilizing growth, promoting innovation, increasing employment, and improving people’s livelihood.

Content:

The Chinese government has introduced a series of financial measures since July of this year in support of the development of the private economy. These measures aim to improve the financing support policy system, optimize the financing environment for private enterprises, and strengthen financial market support. The “Opinions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and State Council” emphasized the need to enhance the financing support policy system, while the People’s Bank of China and the State Administration of Foreign Exchange aimed to improve the financing environment for private enterprises in a work conference held in the second half of 2023.

At a symposium on financial support for the development of private enterprises, Pan Gongsheng, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, emphasized the importance of implementing a prudent monetary policy, maintaining reasonable liquidity, promoting cooperation among financial, fiscal, and industrial policies, and directing more financial resources towards the private economy. The People’s Bank of China plans to issue guidance documents for financial support to private enterprises, promote policy publicity and interpretation, and support local governments in solving outstanding accounts of private enterprises. Additionally, Pan Gongsheng called for the expansion and increment of private enterprise bond financing support instruments to strengthen the financial market’s support for the private sector.

Experts have praised these measures, stating that they will stabilize confidence and expectations of private enterprises, promote the healthy development of the private economy, and contribute to the country’s economic recovery, high-quality development, and common prosperity. Dong Ximiao, chief researcher of China Merchants Union Finance, emphasized the need to focus on credit support, direct financing, and credit enhancement systems. He believes that the banking industry should play a major role in increasing credit support, optimizing the banking institution system, and solving the problem of “difficulty in first-time loans” for private enterprises.

Analysts argue that increasing the proportion of direct financing in private enterprises’ financing is crucial for their development. They urge relevant departments to improve the stock issuance and refinancing system, enhance the efficiency of IPO and refinancing review processes, and improve private enterprises’ ability to raise funds in the capital market. Lou Feipeng, a researcher at the Postal Savings Bank of China, emphasized the importance of utilizing the capital market to provide long-term funds to support private enterprises’ growth.

To address the challenge of difficult and expensive financing for private enterprises, Dong Ximiao suggests that financial institutions should optimize the credit enhancement system, risk sharing and compensation mechanism. He recommends establishing a responsibility and loss-sharing mechanism among enterprises, banks, and governments and creating a private enterprise risk compensation fund to reduce guarantee fees.

Data shows that the People’s Bank of China has issued a series of policy measures in collaboration with financial institutions to increase financing volume, expand coverage, and reduce prices for private enterprises. The balance of inclusive small and micro loans increased by 26% year-on-year, reaching 27.7 trillion yuan by the end of June 2023. Furthermore, the issuance of private enterprise bonds has received significant support since the expansion of the “Second Arrow” bond financing support tool in November 2022, facilitating the issuance of 28.4 billion yuan of bonds.

In conclusion, the Chinese government’s implementation of favorable financial policies is expected to provide a significant boost to the private economy. These measures aim to improve financing support, optimize the financing environment, and strengthen financial market assistance for private enterprises. By channeling more financial resources towards the private sector, the government seeks to ensure the stability and growth of the private economy, fostering economic recovery, high-quality development, and common prosperity.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect those of Xinhua Newspaper.com. The article should be used for reference purposes only, and readers are advised to verify the content independently to ensure accuracy and timeliness.

Note: This article is based on the provided content and does not contain any additional information from external sources.

