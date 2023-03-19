On March 18, FAW Besturn’s new model – Besturn M9 will officially start pre-sale. There are two models for users to choose from. The pre-sale price of the exclusive model is 235,800 yuan, and the pre-sale price of the supreme model is 255,800 yuan. From now until April 17, users can also enjoy pre-sale exclusive rights such as exclusive credit, exclusive replacement, exclusive value preservation, exclusive traffic, and exclusive 518 after-sales service for a limited time when they book through various Pentium sales and service stores across the country.

According to the official introduction, the appearance adopts a new-generation design concept of “strength, purity, and refinement”. Judging from the product picture, the front of the new car adopts a large-area horizontal chrome-plated strip design, with sharp headlights, the aura is still very strong.

The design of the side and rear of the car is relatively square in order to ensure more space in the car, and it is equipped with double-sided sliding doors, rear privacy glass, etc. in terms of configuration.

Judging from the official interior picture, the color scheme is mainly beige and brown, and the wood grain brushed film is used to replace the natural solid wood effect in the decoration, which brings a certain texture. The 7-inch LCD instrument panel and the 12.3-inch central control screen, although quite satisfactory, do add a sense of technology to the interior of the car.

The whole system is equipped with three rows of leather-covered seats as standard, and the second row of seats is equipped with rich seat functions, which can realize four-way lumbar support, electric leg rest, backrest adjustment, three-level ventilation, third-level heating, and third-level massage and other functions. The three rows of seats can be folded to further expand the luggage compartment space.

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 185 kW (252 horsepower), and the transmission system will match an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox. The new car will be officially launched at the Shanghai Auto Show.

