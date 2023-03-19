Home Business FAW Besturn M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800-Sina Automobile
Business

FAW Besturn M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800-Sina Automobile

by admin
FAW Besturn M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800-Sina Automobile

On March 18, FAW Besturn’s new model – Besturn M9 will officially start pre-sale. There are two models for users to choose from. The pre-sale price of the exclusive model is 235,800 yuan, and the pre-sale price of the supreme model is 255,800 yuan. From now until April 17, users can also enjoy pre-sale exclusive rights such as exclusive credit, exclusive replacement, exclusive value preservation, exclusive traffic, and exclusive 518 after-sales service for a limited time when they book through various Pentium sales and service stores across the country.

FAW Pentium M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800

According to the official introduction, the appearance adopts a new-generation design concept of “strength, purity, and refinement”. Judging from the product picture, the front of the new car adopts a large-area horizontal chrome-plated strip design, with sharp headlights, the aura is still very strong.

FAW Pentium M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800
FAW Pentium M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800

The design of the side and rear of the car is relatively square in order to ensure more space in the car, and it is equipped with double-sided sliding doors, rear privacy glass, etc. in terms of configuration.

FAW Pentium M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800

Judging from the official interior picture, the color scheme is mainly beige and brown, and the wood grain brushed film is used to replace the natural solid wood effect in the decoration, which brings a certain texture. The 7-inch LCD instrument panel and the 12.3-inch central control screen, although quite satisfactory, do add a sense of technology to the interior of the car.

FAW Pentium M9 starts pre-sale, pre-sale price is 235,800-255,800

The whole system is equipped with three rows of leather-covered seats as standard, and the second row of seats is equipped with rich seat functions, which can realize four-way lumbar support, electric leg rest, backrest adjustment, three-level ventilation, third-level heating, and third-level massage and other functions. The three rows of seats can be folded to further expand the luggage compartment space.

See also  Point of View | Multi-channel empowerment Longfor said it is confident to achieve the goal of 310 billion (Record)_Real Estate

In terms of power, the new car will be equipped with a 2.0T engine with a maximum power of 185 kW (252 horsepower), and the transmission system will match an 8-speed automatic manual gearbox. The new car will be officially launched at the Shanghai Auto Show.

(Editor in charge: Liu Teng)

You may also like

Households have to wait for falling gas prices

Meloni at the question time: “Migrants? The opposition...

Promo code for Growney: This is how you...

The Trento Festival of Economics lands in Abu...

Possible rescue scenario – talks between UBS and...

Summer time: it’s almost time, here’s the date...

These graphics show the current boom in cosmetic...

Italian banks in the crosshairs on the stock...

Comdirect pays up to €1100 premium for securities...

Government, Meloni against Schlein: act one. Who do...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy