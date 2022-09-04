FAW Hongqi will release a new energy concept car on September 5; Ant Group releases an open platform for lingering; JD Ehome, the first JD self-operated Apple-authorized store in China, opens in Beijing | Do Morning Post

[FAW Hongqi will release a new energy concept car on September 5]

FAW Hongqi’s official Weibo announced that it will release a new energy concept car online at 20:00 on September 5.

【JD Ehome, the first JD-owned Apple authorized store in China opened in Beijing】

On September 3, JD Ehome, the first offline JD.com-owned Apple-authorized store in China, officially opened in Beijing Muxiyuan Hesheng Plaza. Pan Haifan, Vice President of JD Group, President of JD Communications Division, Zhang Xi, Deputy General Manager and Chief Brand Officer of Hopson Commercial Group Commercial Division and other guests attended the opening ceremony and witnessed the launch of JD Ehome’s first store in China with the on-site consumers. This is the first time that the cooperation between JD.com and the Apple brand has expanded from online self-operation to offline self-operation, and it is also the first time in the past five years that the Apple brand has awarded the highest-level APR qualification in the domestic market to online retail channels.

[Changwu B Yaosi rocket arrives at Wenchang Launch Site]

Recently, the Long March 5B Yao-4 carrier rocket that carried out the launch mission of the Mengtian experimental module has completed all the research and development work before leaving the factory and arrived at the Wenchang Space Launch Site safely. Subsequently, the rocket will carry out the final assembly and test work in the launch site area together with the Mengtian experimental module that has arrived earlier.

[iPhone14Pro may support separate display of battery percentage]

Apple is reportedly planning to bring the classic iOS battery percentage directly back to the status bar in the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, taking advantage of the added screen real estate at the top of the display. Judging from the exposed pictures, Apple will restore the classic iOS battery information display in the status bar of the iPhone 14 Pro, which will display the battery percentage and battery icon respectively. Previously, although Apple put the battery percentage back in the status bar in the iOS 16 beta, due to the limited space at the top of the screen, the battery percentage was placed in the battery icon and was not separated from the battery icon.

[Ant Group releases lingo open platform to support low-code invocation of privacy computing technology]

At the 2022 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, Ant Group released the “Language Open Platform” for trusted privacy computing, which is open to global users. It can directly use product functions without calling and developing code, helping users to explore privacy computing application scenarios at low cost.

[Volkswagen management will hold a meeting on September 5 to discuss the possibility of Porsche’s IPO in late September or early October]

Volkswagen said in a statement on Saturday local time that the company has conducted a feasibility study for Porsche’s IPO, and the management board and supervisory board will meet on September 5, local time, to discuss the possibility of Porsche’s IPO in late September or early October. According to Bloomberg’s previous report, sources said that Porsche’s proposed IPO valued as high as $85 billion. It is reported that Porsche has received 60 billion to 85 billion euros of pre-orders for the issuance of shares. According to reports, Red Bull Group, Louis Vuitton Group and asset management leader Puxin Group have all expressed investment intentions for Porsche’s proposed IPO.

[NASA: Will decide next week when a new generation of lunar rockets will launch again]

On September 3, local time, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) held a media briefing to inform the follow-up plan for the relaunch of a new generation of lunar rockets. At the briefing, the management team said that because the liquid hydrogen leak has not been resolved, the Artemis 1 lunar rocket will not launch until it is fully ready.

[AMD will replace DuPont in the S&P 100 index]

Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will replace DuPont in the S&P 100 on Sept. 19, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Friday. S&P Dow Jones Indices said: “DuPont no longer represents the giant stock market and will remain in the S&P 500.” (Interface News)

[Theboxofficeinthesummerof2022willreach9.135billionyuan]

Data from the State Film Administration shows that the total box office of films in the 2022 summer season (from June 1 to August 31) will reach 9.135 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 23.8%, of which domestic films account for 82.7%, and the total number of moviegoers is 234 million. Among the top five films at the box office, domestic films occupy four seats, namely “Alone on the Moon”, “Life Events”, “The Detective War” and “Tomorrow’s War”.

【Great Wall Motor Pakistan KD plant officially put into production】

Great Wall Motor’s official Wechat news, Great Wall Motor’s KD plant in Pakistan was officially put into production and the launch ceremony of the first third-generation Haval H6 was held at the KD plant in Lahore, Pakistan. At the scene, the first locally assembled third-generation Haval H6 was officially unveiled.​

[Brazil “National Station” settled on Alibaba International Station]

The Brazilian Export and Investment Promotion Agency signed a framework agreement with Alibaba Group. The two parties agreed to open an exclusive national pavilion for “Made in Brazil” on Alibaba International Station to promote one-click sales of Brazilian products to the world and help Brazilian companies achieve digital transformation. So far, 17 countries have opened national pavilions on Alibaba International Station.

