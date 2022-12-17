With the listing of Senna, Toyota’s dual-vehicle strategy in China will naturally be further promoted. As the sister car of Senna, FAW Toyota Grevia has officially opened its pre-sale.The pre-sale price range of new cars is 355,800 to 415,800 yuan。

A few days ago, Driving Sight learned from FAW Toyota officials that itsGreviaIt will be officially launched tonight. The appearance of the new car adopts the design concept of the Senna sports version, and the overall interior is highly consistent with the Senna. This time, a welfare version will also be launched simultaneously.





In terms of appearance, the new car adopts the design concept of the Senna sports model. The honeycomb-shaped air intake grille on the front of the car further stretches the horizontal visual width, and the black treatment looks more sporty. In terms of body size, the length, width and height of the new car are 5175/1995/1785mm respectively, and the wheelbase is 3060mm. Coming to the side of the body, the new car has a smooth line design, highlighting the car’s fuller visual experience. In addition, the new car is also equipped with electric side sliding doors on both sides of the body, which is convenient for daily use.









In terms of the rear, the new car adopts a split taillight design, and the interior is embellished with LED light sources. In terms of configuration, the new car is also equipped with an electric trunk with a position memory function. In terms of interior, the design style of the new car is highly consistent with that of the Senna. The LCD instrument and the large-size central control screen are standard equipment, and this car has a lot of storage space. The second row of seats is an independent layout. There is an entertainment screen. In terms of safety configuration, all Grevia models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense safety system.





In terms of power system, the new car provides a hybrid system composed of 2.5L naturally aspirated engine + electric motor. The maximum power of the engine is 192Ps, the comprehensive power of the system is 249Ps, and the transmission system matches the E-CVT gearbox.

