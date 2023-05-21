FAW Toyota’s new Corolla is on the market starting at 116,800 yuan-Sina Automobile

Sina Auto News On May 21, “FAW Toyota Intelligent Electric Hybrid Technology Release and New Corolla (Configuration | Inquiry) Launch Conference” was held at Zhuhai International Convention and Exhibition Center. The new car launched a total of 9 models, priced at 116,800 to 155,800 yuan, including 3 hybrid models and 6 fuel version models.

FAW Toyota’s new Corolla continues the overall shape of the old model. The main change in appearance is the new honeycomb grille. The whole series is equipped with projected LED headlights as standard. The turn signal has a one-piece design. The decorative strips on the left and right sides of the lower part of the front bumper are newly added with chrome-plated material, and the overall front face shape is more sporty.

As a mid-term remodel of this generation of Corolla, the body size of the new Corolla remains 4635/1780/1455mm, and the wheelbase is 2700mm, positioning it as a compact family car. On the basis of the existing 16-inch wheels, 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels are added. In addition, the new Corolla has added two body colors of Charm Silver and Red Mica, providing a total of 7 body colors to choose from.

The interior of the new Corolla has been greatly upgraded. The whole series is equipped with a 10.25-inch touch-screen central control screen as standard, and the T-Pilot intelligent driving assistance system is equipped as standard, which will support the PCS pre-collision safety system (with front pedestrian monitoring), DRCC dynamic radar cruise control system (with full-speed zone follow-up function), LTA lane tracking assist system, AHB automatic adjustment high beam system and other functions are integrated in one. On top of this, the 1.5L gasoline-powered version and the 1.8L intelligent electric hybrid dual-engine version also add EDSS emergency driving stop system, RSA road sign recognition assistance system, especially the PDA predictive active driving assistance system. When the system detects obstacles such as pedestrians, cyclists or parked vehicles in front of the road or in the blind spot, and there is a risk of collision, it will be displayed on the dashboard to remind the driver to avoid the vehicle getting too close to the obstacle and reduce the risk. This function can help to decelerate smoothly when the accelerator pedal is released when there is a need to decelerate on a curve or there is a car ahead, reducing the chance of accidents and bringing higher driving safety.

All new Corolla series are equipped with Toyota Connect smart interconnection as standard. The 1.8L smart electric-hybrid dual-engine flagship version also adds a digital key function, which allows the mobile phone to replace the physical key to perform operations such as unlocking/locking the car door and starting the car; when the user is away from home, it can also be shared with family and friends. car permissions. At the same time, the new Corolla also supports functions such as remote air conditioning, remote car search, negligence reminder (including remote car lock), remote diagnosis, emergency rescue (airbag linkage), intelligent driving score, health report, and vehicle condition query. Master the information of your car, and you can also receive professional, efficient and convenient services from FAW Toyota immediately when the car breaks down.

The 1.5L gasoline-powered version and the 1.8L intelligent electric hybrid dual-engine version of the New Corolla come standard with the Toyota Space smart cockpit. Equipped with a 7-inch TFT color multi-function information display screen, the instrument size of the flagship version has been upgraded to 12.3 inches, and supports navigation map projection function, which effectively improves driving concentration; while the 10.25-inch multimedia intelligent online navigation system has a resolution of 1920X720, strong light It can also be clearly displayed below.

The power upgrade of the new Corolla is mainly reflected in the hybrid model. After the fifth-generation intelligent electric-hybrid dual-engine system is installed, both power and fuel economy have been improved. 1.8L Atkinson cycle engine, matched with E-CVT electronic continuously variable transmission, the maximum power is 72kW, the maximum power of the drive motor is 70kW, the maximum torque is 185N m, the comprehensive power is 101kW, and the comprehensive power performance is 12% higher than that of the previous generation. The comprehensive fuel consumption under WLTC working condition is 4.06L/100km.

