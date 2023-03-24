Home Business FAZ exclusive: Sky boss: Bayern Munich is not enough – network economy
Dhe boss of the pay channel Sky Germany, Carsten Schmidt, has criticized the lack of tension in the championship fight of the Bundesliga. “At the moment, the Bundesliga is no longer as competitive as it was between 2007 and 2011, when four different champions triumphed in five years with Bayern, Dortmund, Wolfsburg and Stuttgart,” Schmidt told the “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”.

From Sky’s point of view, he would have wished for more courage in designing the distribution key for TV money. “The belly of the league and the chasing field should have been better funded. An opportunity may have been missed there.”

Despite increasing competition for the acquisition of football rights and new providers, Schmidt still sees his company at an advantage in the television market. “We are the engine of the German pay-TV industry. And we were always the best under competition.” The football business is going well at Sky. “We have a large increase in new customers across all packages.”

At the same time he sharply criticized other competitors. So far, Eurosport has not sub-licensed its Bundesliga live package, mainly with Friday games, to Sky, but has reached an agreement with the satellite platform HD+.

“We take note of that. However, I don’t think it’s consumer-friendly that, according to our information, Sky customers can’t currently book the Eurosport games with the provider HD+. That’s discriminatory,” said Schmidt. In the meantime, Eurosport is also cooperating with Amazon in the distribution of Bundesliga games.

