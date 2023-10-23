Fazio, for «Che tempo che fa» a new audience record in the second episode

Listen to the audio version of the article

And there are two. After the boom of the debut for Fabio Fazio with his “Che tempo che fa” the encore arrived with the second episode aired on channel Nove, by Warner Bros. Discovery. In reality the Ligurian host went even beyond the results of his debut, as communicated by the Wbd data itself, with 2,245,000 spectators and an 11.3% share with peaks of over 2,600,000 spectators. All this «recording a new record and establishing itself as the most watched program ever for Nove (2nd national channel during broadcast). With these data, the show ranks as the 2nd most watched program of the evening.”

In this case, the data also shows a further advantage: they are not, as for the debut, the result of simulcast with all the group’s channels. In fact, in the first episode “Che tempo che fa” was broadcast simultaneously on Nove, Real Time, Dmax, Giallo, Food Network, MotorTrend, HGTV, Warner TV to reach a 13% share and with a peak audience of 2,900 ,000 viewers, which made it, at that time, the most watched program ever on the Warner Bros Discovery channels.

The Fazio “brand” with his “Che tempo che fa” achieves results even far from Rai. And, as communicated by Warner Bros. Discovery, «the entire Warner Bros. Discovery portfolio in 24 hours achieved 12.1% share (best result ever), 16.9% in prime time (best result ever ) and a 16.4% share in the late evening”. Fazio also did better than Milan-Juventus (1.9 million in total audience).

“It can only get worse,” said Fabio Fazio, Fedez’s guest at Muschio Selvaggio. She didn’t go that way. And again with Fedez he returned to the Rai theme: «I never said that they kicked me out: it’s clear that when you stay in a place for 40 years it’s like a home and when they tell you that the rent won’t be renewed, a bit of there is disorientation. I had solid reasons in previous years, there were many posts from Salvini that concerned me… but I’m sure that he wanted me, I’m sure of this thing, he wanted me and Fedez at all costs and Saviano too!» .

