Fazzolari: “The government avoided the Pnrr disaster. Opposition not credible”

Government, Fazzolari: “Disaster on the Pnrr avoided, oppositions without credibility”

“They said that Giorgia would be marginalized in Europe but she is central to all issues”. This was stated by the Undersecretary to the Prime Minister, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, in an interview with Il Giornale. “I am in charge of the general implementation of the program and I can say that we are doing very well, in compliance with the commitments made with the voters. The high confidence in the government and in the ministers is motivated by the sensational data on employment and the economy, such as the lowest unemployment since 2009 certified by Istat in addition to the records of employed people and permanent contracts. Yet, they said that precariousness would come with the right”, observes Fazzolari. “Nevertheless, there is great trust in this government also in the economic sphere and on international markets”.

“The general context is difficult starting from Germany which has entered the recession, our economy, even if healthy, is closely linked to the German one and this is cause for concern”. But “as far as mortgages are concerned, the foresight of the Italian prime minister must be recognized, who in the budget law requested a measure that we studied together with the MEF, let’s talk about the possibility of converting the mortgage from variable to fixed as a right on a facilitated condition, a parachute against expensive mortgages. We acted when there was no alarm even before the price increases”.

As for the issue of migrants and the EU, “there is satisfaction for Italy which returns from the EU council with great successes, I’m not saying that I’m biased, even the Politico.eu website, one of the most followed in Brussels buildings, speaks of Italian success and Giorgia Meloni”. On the ESM “Meloni was very clear – underlines Fazzolari – it would be a mistake to detach it from other important dossiers such as the banking union and the reform of the stability pact. Italy does not have great interests in ratifying the Mes now, in a general context, however, everything can be discussed and this is what the government is doing at the European level, I would really say that Italy is managing this match well”.

As for the Pnrr, “if we are not in disastrous conditions it is only thanks to the excellent action of Minister Fitto and the entire government, we are putting the entire Pnrr in order to spend resources in the best possible way”. Finally, on the opposition and the ‘Santanchè case’, the undersecretary observes: “If I had to think selfishly, I would say long live this opposition which concentrates its activity on sprawling attacks in the face of government successes. By doing so, they will continue to lose the election and we will continue to win it”.

What will be the measure or the reform that could turn the country around? “The direct election of the head of government is a battle that has always united the centre-right”.

“It will be the decisive reform to bring Italy back to the international role it deserves and guarantee the stability necessary to grow economically”, concludes Fazzolari.

