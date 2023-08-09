Fazzolari: “We are the only government that has the strength to tax the banks”

Fazzolari: “Taxing extra profits is a common sense measure that won’t embarrass the banks”

While i markets seem to dislike the government’s decision to tax the extra profits of the banksthe undersecretary to the presidency Giovanbattista Fazzolari clarifies that the government’s decision is a “common sense choice”, which will not put the sector in difficulty. Moreover. Giorgia Meloni’s highly listened to adviser puffs out his chest and announces that this is the first executive who has “the strength to tax” the credit institutions. A full-blown attack on the banking world, which had been the beneficiary – according to Fazzolari – of the Superbonus gift from the Conte government: a law that “will cost the community something like 90 billion, most of which went to the banks”.

“Taxing extra profits is common sense that won’t put banks in trouble, investors can rest assured. The measure comes fromneed to balance the credit system: a balanced market is where supply and demand for savings and investment meet”, explains Fazzolari when asked by theAnsa. While now they register “two reference rates very distant from each other, those for accessing credit and those recognized when paying. a factor of great imbalance”. So with the levy on the extra profits “not only is an operation of justice done but a distortion of this kind is also reduced”.

There are also “biting” words against the opposition. “Do they listen to us now? But con Conte and the Democratic Party, not even one euro more in taxes has ever been placed on the banks. This is the only government that has the strength to tax the banks because it’s the only one it has no privileged relationships with the banking system. “Indeed, adds Fazzolari, with the Giallorossi government have deliberately created the conditions for the banks to make enormous profits. The most striking example is the superbonus: with the mechanism of the acquisition of credits by the banks and the discount applied which has also reached 20-30% of the invoice by the credit institutions, the Superbonus which will cost the community something like 90 billion has largely gone to banks. This was the Conte government ”.

