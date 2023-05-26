FC Bayern Munich – leadership chaos in the German soccer record champions

In any case, such a personnel strategy would hardly be sanctionable in other medium-sized companies. Strange about it: The supervisory board of FC Bayern is staffed with representatives of Dax companies: Adidas, AudiAllianz, Deutsche Telekom. You should know how professional management works. In the past few months and years you will not have seen this at FC Bayern. Said Herbert Hainer, after all, for 16 years Adidas-CEO, leads the body – and as president must also bear responsibility for such shortcomings. In the “Kicker” interview, Hainer described the reappointment of former Bayern players in management positions as “an absolute plus. That makes us strong. FC Bayern is renewable energy”. Those responsible at FC Bayern must be careful that the expansion of renewables does not degenerate into an end in itself.

