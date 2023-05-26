Home » FC Bayern Munich – leadership chaos in the German soccer record champions
Business

FC Bayern Munich – leadership chaos in the German soccer record champions

by admin
FC Bayern Munich – leadership chaos in the German soccer record champions

In any case, such a personnel strategy would hardly be sanctionable in other medium-sized companies. Strange about it: The supervisory board of FC Bayern is staffed with representatives of Dax companies: Adidas, AudiAllianz, Deutsche Telekom. You should know how professional management works. In the past few months and years you will not have seen this at FC Bayern. Said Herbert Hainer, after all, for 16 years Adidas-CEO, leads the body – and as president must also bear responsibility for such shortcomings. In the “Kicker” interview, Hainer described the reappointment of former Bayern players in management positions as “an absolute plus. That makes us strong. FC Bayern is renewable energy”. Those responsible at FC Bayern must be careful that the expansion of renewables does not degenerate into an end in itself.

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  Pd: group leader, secretariat, war and rights. Schlein is already in trouble

You may also like

Bills, electricity and gas bonuses for 5 million...

Lease the VW Tiguan privately: This is the...

“Too many omnibus decrees”. Mattarella summons La Russa...

The Permira fund acquires the majority of the...

Tesla Cybertruck: The interior is shockingly bare

Trentino, the Tar saves the bear: “It is...

The federal government wants to increase funding for...

A Cash Collect on the big name in...

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX...

Electricity prices: Finland almost has to give away...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy