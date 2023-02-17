Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information on FCA Bank deposit account?

As you may have noticed the offer of deposit accounts in Italy it is spreading like wildfire, and also there Group bank Fiat Chrysler Automobilesspecialized in the automotive sector, has been marketing its products for some years deposit account– both for customers who have signed up for a finance loan to purchase a car and for those who have never had economic relations with the Bank.

The FCA Bank account is a 100% deposit account online and can be activated from the PC. It gives you the peace of mind of a low risk investment and with guaranteed return.

Today we will see together the advantages eh limits of the offer, i costs hidden and all the others characteristics of the deposit account.

Let’s start!

This article talks about:

How was FCA Bank born?

My reviews always start with a quick mention of the identity of the bank/institute distributing the product in question. This introductory paragraph serves to frame the profile of the operator; it seems like a waste of time but instead it is fundamental, why? Would you ever give your money to a complete stranger for safekeeping?!

I don’t, and in fact, before signing a contract or buying something, I always inquire about the identity of whoever is on the other side. Now I will dedicate only a few lines to the question but it is understood that before activating a deposit account you will have to do more in-depth research.

So, let’s spend just a few words on FCA Bank Group: is an equal joint venture between FCA Italy SpA, a group company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and CA Consumer Finance SA, a group company Agricultural credit specialized in consumer credit.

The birth of FCA Bank is quite recent (2015), but it represents the culmination of a project that began in 1925 in Turin with the birth of SAVA (Società Anonima Vendita Automobili), the first finance company conceived to support customers in the purchase of a car.

FCA Bank is present in Italy and in 17 other countries, it still specializes in loans, services and banking products related to mobility and the purchase of cars, mainly to support the sales of all Fiat Chrysler brands, but not only Banca carries out important partnerships with other well-known manufacturers (e.g. Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Aston Martin, etc.)

In the meantime, the banking offer has expanded with more generic products linked to online operations, payments and the management of customer savings, a prime example being the Deposit Account.

Is the FCA account safe?

When evaluating the convenience of a deposit account, one must always consider the solidity and reliability from the bank.

Generally, for deposits of less than 100,000 euros, there is no need to worry because all banks are covered, in the event of bankruptcy, by the Interbank Fund for the Protection of Deposits which, in fact, represents a refund guarantee for all current account holders.

But prudence is not limited to depositing amounts of less than 100,000 euros, it is always necessary to verify that the institution with which one intends to open an account is in good health.

Another value to frame is the CET1 ratio (which means Common Equity Tier 1) and is the most important indicator of a bank’s capital solidity. This index, expressed as a percentage, is calculated by comparing the basic capital of a banking institution (Tier 1) with its risk-weighted assets.

Difficult big words, but you just need to know that in Italy the ECB has established a minimum threshold that banks must respect, remaining above. The FCA Bank Group has a CET1 ratio del 13.0%, well above the required limits, so we can consider the Bank and the account safe.

As for the convenience of the service, we must continue with our analysis…

Not sure how to invest? Find out which investor you are. Are enough 3 minutes to discover the best strategy for you. >> START NOW! <

Features of the free deposit account

The standard version of the FCA Deposit Account Bank is that of a completely account Libero which does not impose constraints of any kind, and which allows you to deposit sums of money through transfers made by a support current account. The deposited sums can be withdrawn at the discretion of the client at any time.

The maximum deposit limit is 3 million euros, including all deposits made by the customer, including on other deposit lines opened with the same Bank. The minimum stock limit is 1 symbolic euro.

The most important aspect is that for as long as the sums deposited remain so, they accrue interest at a fixed annual rate of 0,50% (gross). Every 12 months the interest is cleared and credited to the account and therefore contributes to accruing new interest.

But the Free Account is not the only option, you can also decide to bind your savings for some time to get a higher rate!

Deposit Account Time: 18, 24 and 36 months

The Time Account is a ancillary service of the Free Account. By opening the Libero account, you can request activation of the time deposit at any time, which has a restriction during which the amount you have chosen remains unavailable:

18 months, you can get up to 1,05% of gross annual return;

of gross annual return; 24 months, you can get up to 1,15% of gross annual return;

of gross annual return; 36 months, you can get up to1,70% of gross annual return.

Maximum deposit 1 million total of all the constraints Time.

You can open multiple term deposits of amounts equal to or greater than 1,000 euros, provided that the limit of the balance available on your Libero account is respected, and that all the restricted sums do not exceed a total of 4,000 euros.

You can close the Time Account early, however…

The Time Account can be stopped early and at any time, you don’t necessarily have to wait for the expiry of the bond to use your savings again. No penalty is paid, however the calculated interest rate returns to the base rate (1,00%).

Deposit account Time 48, 60 and 72 months:

If you bind by to:

48 months, you can get up to 1,80% of gross annual return;

of gross annual return; 60 months, you can get up to 2,00% of gross annual return;

of gross annual return; 72 months: you can get up to 2,50% of gross annual return.

Offer for existing customers

Those who are already customers can go up to 2,55% of interest. In fact, you get up to 2,55% of gross annual return on tied savings if you are already a customer of the Group FCA Banki.e. owner of one of the following products:

and financing or leasing FCA Bank or

or and personal loan FCA Bank or

or the Credit card FCA Bank by downloading the Time Deposit Account voucher within the Club FCA Bank or

by downloading the Time Deposit Account voucher within the Club or and long-term rental Leasys SpA o abbonamento a Leasys Rent S.p.A

The returns, in this case, are:

18 months: 1.10%;

24 months: 1.20%;

36 months: 1.75%;

48 months: 1.85%;

60 months: 2.05%;

72 months: 2.55%.

costs

Il FCA Bank Deposit Account (in all its variants) has no cost, apart from the euro needed to keep it operational. So you won’t have management fees, deposit fees, termination fees, or even fees for using the Internet Home Banking and Telephone Banking services.

At your expense remains the payment of stamp duty (0.20% for deposits over €5,000), and the payment of withholding tax 26% on interest, a percentage that must be subtracted from the gross rate.

Here I am attaching the information taken from the bank’s official page:

How to open the Free Deposit Account?

The deposit account can only be opened online or by telephone. You must go to the FCA Bank website, on the Deposit Account page and click on the “open account” button. By doing so, you access the request form, you will have to fill it in and then send it. To complete the authentication procedure you will need:

A valid identity document;

The Tax Code;

The IBAN of a support current account in your name;

The cell phone and an email.

Once this phase has been completed, you will receive the credentials to your e-mail address to access your personal area on Internet Home Banking from which you can make the first deposit into your deposit account. From here on, you can choose to activate the Conto Tempo and, if you meet the requirements, also the Conto Tempo+.

Deposit account FCA Bank: Opinions of Affari Miei

Now that we have seen every detail of the contract deposit account, Libero it’s at TempoI can make some considerations.

As you know, this is not a good period for interest, especially those applied to safe savings instruments that are covered by a guarantee. So it doesn’t surprise me, and it shouldn’t surprise you, that the gross rates promised by FCA Bank are so low and even lower than the rates for the same product some time ago.

The deposit account market offers this, for better or worse, but it does not mean that the account just viewed is to be “thrown away”, on the contrary… FCA Bank’s proposal is interesting in several respects:

It’s a completely online account, easy to open and manage;

It leaves you free to decide what to do with your savings, whether to keep them available or block them;

It also accrues interest on free deposits, at a base rate of 1.00% – banks generally offer much less in the absence of a bond;

There are no costs, apart from the mandatory fees and a minimum deposit of 1 euro to keep the account active.

Unfortunately there are also some negative points…

Disadvantages of the deposit account

The main limitation of the deposit account is probably the time deposit, i.e. the option with a constraint. The proposal is in fact decidedly limited: there is no possibility of choosing between several bond periods with different durations, the annual rate is rather low and it is not possible to aspire to increasing interest rates.

The Tempo+ Account offers a good interest rate at excellent conditions, however it is reserved for a limited number of customers, so new users and those who do not meet the requirements will never be able to benefit from it.

Ultimately, to benefit from more stimulating interest on restricted sums, it is necessary to look elsewhere for more advantageous offers, perhaps by sifting through the page of Deposit Accounts are My business.

Conclusions

We have seen together all the features of the Deposit account Of FCA Bank, and I also made some considerations on the greater or lesser convenience of the product; now it’s up to you to make a choice based on your savings needs, whether to decide to activate the service or look for another deposit account.

In the second case, know that on My business an automatic account comparator is available: Top Deposit Account. You set the search parameters and Conto Deposito Top finds the best offers on the market that are closest to your requests.

For now, goodbye and I’ll leave you to your research, to the next article!

Keep following me on Affari Miei to stay updated on savings: here you can find a thematic itinerary that I have developed to guide you in managing your money.

Enjoy the reading!