Drivalia takes up the baton of Leasys Rent, the previous company of the group specialized in car rental and subscription, to expand its reach and project it towards the future. At the heart of the great Drivalia project is the development of a complete range of mobility solutions: from electric car sharing to innovative car subscriptions, passing through rental that covers all possible durations. The company will deal with 360-degree mobility, proposing formulas that can combine both flexibility and digital use, an on-demand approach and even sustainability.

Democratize the green mobility of the future



Drivalia was also created with the aim of democratizing green mobility, making it possible for the largest number of users to access it. To do this, the company will continue to develop car subscription solutions, such as CarCloud and Be Free EVO. Drivalia also announced the rebranding of its 100% electric car sharing, LeasysGO! which on the same occasion was renamed e-GO! Drivalia to align with the new course announced in Paris.

The service is already active in many Italian cities



The service, already active in Turin, Rome and Milan with a fleet of New electric Fiat 500s in free floating mode, i.e. free-flow, without parking restrictions, will debut in France in the coming months, and will then be extended to the main European countries. Today Drivalia is also present in seven European countries, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Portugal, Greece and Denmark, but in 2023 it will extend to Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and Poland.

Coverage in Europe is constantly increasing



The presence in Europe is guaranteed by the over 650 Drivalia Mobility Stores present in the area: a network of points that will become 1,300 in 2025 where it will be possible to discover mobility solutions for companies, but not only. The Stores are fully electrified with 1,600 charging points which will become 3,100 in 2025. The current fleet expects a total of about 55,000 vehicles which will however become over 160,000 in 2025: of these 30% will be pure electric or plug-in hybrids which in every case will always represent 50% of the total in 2025.