Home » FdI, Italy’s sister Silvestri: “Meloni and the DNA test? I tell you everything”
Business

FdI, Italy’s sister Silvestri: “Meloni and the DNA test? I tell you everything”

by admin
FdI, Italy’s sister Silvestri: “Meloni and the DNA test? I tell you everything”

Rachele Silvestri returns to speak after the gossip that also involved Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida

Politics is sometimes boringbut when cases like the one involving the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Rachele Silvestri, explode, it becomes intriguing. The story held court for weeks and even brought up Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Let’s recap: in April Rachele Silvestri, with a letter to Corriere della Serashe indignantly tells that there are rumors that they question the paternity of the son attributing it to a politician of FdI weight. The bad tongues they pointed the finger at Francesco Lollobrigida (the Minister of Agriculture has denied), husband of Arianna Meloni, sister of Giorgia.

At that point, from a small rumor it turns into a gossip that all of Italy talks about. As businessitaliani.it wrote, Silvestri lent itself to a spectacularization of her private life which demonstrated, once again, how Fratelli d’Italia has a communication problem.

Today the deputy spoke again. “It’s better now, the worst is over. But I would do it all again. The DNA test? It was a decision I made for my partner, but Giorgia never asked me to show it to her”he confided to The paper.

READ ALSO: Silvestri, “the false rumors about Lollobrigida spread by a friend of Licio Gelli”

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Feralpi invests 100 million for photovoltaics in Italy. Pasini: interest in the stock market

You may also like

Breaking the dimensional barriers of live broadcasting, cici888’s...

Conversion rate of pension funds: Pensions continue to...

Tajani: “Support Tunisia if Africa collapses in the...

Doctors Without Borders: An NGO fights multidrug-resistant tuberculosis

LGBT, do you defend gay and social rights?...

Lujiazui Interview|Qian Wenhui, Chairman of the Agricultural Development...

Inspiration for improving your web conferences

Rome Pride, from politicians looking for gay votes...

Financial Education About Stock Market And Economy :...

Banks, the curtain falls on Credit Suisse: Ubs...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy