FdI, Italy’s sister Silvestri: “Meloni and the DNA test? I tell you everything”

Rachele Silvestri returns to speak after the gossip that also involved Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her brother-in-law Francesco Lollobrigida

Politics is sometimes boringbut when cases like the one involving the deputy of the Brothers of Italy, Rachele Silvestri, explode, it becomes intriguing. The story held court for weeks and even brought up Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Let’s recap: in April Rachele Silvestri, with a letter to Corriere della Serashe indignantly tells that there are rumors that they question the paternity of the son attributing it to a politician of FdI weight. The bad tongues they pointed the finger at Francesco Lollobrigida (the Minister of Agriculture has denied), husband of Arianna Meloni, sister of Giorgia.

At that point, from a small rumor it turns into a gossip that all of Italy talks about. As businessitaliani.it wrote, Silvestri lent itself to a spectacularization of her private life which demonstrated, once again, how Fratelli d’Italia has a communication problem.

Today the deputy spoke again. “It’s better now, the worst is over. But I would do it all again. The DNA test? It was a decision I made for my partner, but Giorgia never asked me to show it to her”he confided to The paper.

