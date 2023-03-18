“It is an important proposal, because March 17 is a unifying date, in which we can all recognize ourselves”

A bill to recognize March 17 as a national holiday. This was announced today by Fratelli d’Italia during a press conference together with Gioventù Nazionale which was attended by the head of the organization Giovanni Donzelli, the group leaders of FdI in the Chamber and Senate, Tommaso Foti and Lucio Malan and the president of Gioventù National Fabio Roscani .”Today as Brothers of Italy and together with Gioventù Nazionale – explained Giovanni Donzelli – we intend to formalize our commitment to make March 17 a national anniversary.

In fact, the day of the proclamation of the unification of Italy is the founding moment of our common values ​​which allows everyone to feel represented as children of this nation”. “It is an important proposal, because March 17 is a unifying date, in which we can all recognize”, continues the group leader of the Brothers of Italy in the Senate Lucio Malan, “it is a proposal that fills a void, in fact all recently independent or unified nations, celebrate their symbolic date. And we too want to affirm the importance of the wonderful nation we love with a date dedicated to the birth of its unity”.

From left to right Foti, Donzelli, Malan and Roscani

The group leader in the Chamber Tommaso Foti, recalling the 150th year of the unification of Italy as a magical moment of participation for all citizens, reiterates how “The Brothers of Italy have always considered the date of the unification of Italy a fundamental date, reason so making it a national holiday is no longer an act that can be postponed but must act as a glue to be ever more united patriots.A celebration that encompasses a world in which Italians identify with ideas and values”.Finally, Fabio Roscani: “Today is an important day for us young people, because for a long time we have fought for Italian unity to be celebrated with a party. The institution of this day must be a good unifying purpose for all Italians in the face of a difficult economic and social contingency but above all for young people. I hope it will have deep meaning for the younger generation, considering that the heroes of unification, not surprisingly, were little more than teenagers when they accomplished the feat.”

