Fdi, Senator Augello died at 62. Meloni: “Reference point”

Senator Andrea Augello dead

The senator of the Brothers of Italy dies at the age of 62 Andrea Augello. According to what is learned, the parliamentarian had been ill for some time.

Prime Minister Meloni: “Goodbye to a point of reference”

“Andrea Augello, senator of the Brothers of Italy, has left us. A point of reference for many, an extremely capable politician, an intelligent, determined, funny man. He will be missed, and very much. To his family, his daughters, and everyone those who loved him as much as we loved him, sincere condolences. To God, Andrea”. This is what the premier and leader of Fdi writes on Facebook, Giorgia Meloni.

The memory of Minister Crosetto

“The news of my friend Andrea’s passing saddened me deeply. To his family, to his loved ones, the deepest condolences and closeness ”. Thus the Minister of Defense, Guido Crosetto.

“In recent years we have shared political passion, commitment to the country and to the citizens. A professional like few others in politics – he added – always at the service of the institutions, with a careful eye on the territory and local communities. By God Andrew, you will be missed.”

La Russa: “Great competence and determination”

“It is with great sadness that I learned of the Senator’s passing Andrea Augello. I remember his great competence and strong determination but also his love for politics and respect for the institutions. My heartfelt condolences and those of the Senate go to his family and loved ones ”. Thus the president of the Senate Ignazio La Russa.

