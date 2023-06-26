FdI: “The Mes does not accompany growth. Postponement at least to a profitable September”

“Mes? Not very modern and dynamic tool that does not accompany the economic recovery of the Member States”

“I don’t know if a discussion on the Mes will really arrive in the House on June 30th. I believe, however, that such an important measure cannot be discussed only because the opposition wants to seek alleged divisions within the majority. For us, the only goal the national interest remains and not the sterile internal controversy”.

Marco Osnatochairman of the House Finance Committee, clarifies on Affaritaliani.it the position of the Brothers of Italy on the controversial ratification of the Mes by Parliament.

