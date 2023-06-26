Home » FdI: “The Mes does not accompany growth. Postponement at least to a profitable September”
Business

FdI: “The Mes does not accompany growth. Postponement at least to a profitable September”

by admin
FdI: “The Mes does not accompany growth. Postponement at least to a profitable September”

“Mes? Not very modern and dynamic tool that does not accompany the economic recovery of the Member States”

“I don’t know if a discussion on the Mes will really arrive in the House on June 30th. I believe, however, that such an important measure cannot be discussed only because the opposition wants to seek alleged divisions within the majority. For us, the only goal the national interest remains and not the sterile internal controversy”.

Marco Osnatochairman of the House Finance Committee, clarifies on Affaritaliani.it the position of the Brothers of Italy on the controversial ratification of the Mes by Parliament.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Covid: 140 million fund activated to support activities closed during an emergency

You may also like

U.S. Inflationary Pressures Remain High

“Regionally different wages would only be logical”

Weight loss injection Wegovy: This is how Novo...

Casaleggio, turning point in the “empire” of the...

High-quality development research trip｜Smart supervision project service “sweeping...

Chef Mehmet Nane on delays and flights to...

The failed coup and Putin’s future

Togg against Tesla: That could stop the e-cars...

Rome, close to a case Tramontano bis: stabs...

“Cryptocurrencies, not living up to their promises”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy