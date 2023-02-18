Undersecretary at Montaruli University sentenced

The Court of Cassation upheld the conviction for the undersecretary at the Augusta Montaruli University (FdI) for the improper use of the funds of the Piedmont council groups in the years from 2010 to 2014, by applying a discount of one year and six months. Also confirmed the sentences for the former president of the Region, the Northern League Roberto Cota (one year and seven months), and for the former deputy and former mayor of Borgosesia, Paolo Tiramani, also from the League, (one year and 5 months) .

His resignation as university undersecretary came only a few hours after the sentence. “I have decided to resign from my government position to defend the institutions certain of my innocence”, he explained.

According to what was reported by Il Manifesto this morning, the indicted expenses “they concerned dinners, luxury dresses, jewels, bags, but also courses on the use of social networks and books”. The investigators had accused Montaruli of improper expenses for a total of 41,552 euros, in the period from 2010 to 2012.

During the morning, the chorus of requests for resignation mounted. “Duty”, according to M5s and Pd. “I have the serenity to be able to say that I have not caused any shortage to the public coffers or other damage to the public administration and citizens”, wrote the university undersecretary in the post in which she announced her resignation. “Moreover – he adds – nothing has ever been hidden and in fact the process in which I was involved is essentially based on reports duly delivered when no one was yet even under investigation. Even from an institutional point of view, starting in 2012 I proceeded to exclude myself from each candidacy for a full five years and in any case until the first acquittal”.

Considering the peculiarity of the investigation, he writes again, “I did not wait for the judges’ judgment so as not to postpone indefinitely a careful evaluation of my political responsibilities. If then even on the point of law today I could formally sit on the side of reason I wouldn’t feel as relieved in conscience; I frankly don’t know how those who, not being exempt from the same political responsibilities, have shied away from it for all these years, hiding in silence or even today speaking about it inappropriately”. Nonetheless “I have never compared my story to that of others so strangely it never started: I didn’t have to be equally relieved but they were subjected to the same yardstick. I’ve never run away. I’m not going to do it now,” he concludes.

Subscribe to the newsletter

