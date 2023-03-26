Credit Suisse shouldn’t die after all: FDP president puts plan for splitting off from UBS into parliament Will Switzerland not get an XXL bank after all? If Thierry Burkart, the President of the FDP, has his way, this can still be averted. A commission motion shows how this is supposed to work. Ex-UBS boss Oswald Grübel also comments on this.

Against an XXL bank: Thierry Burkart, Aargau Council of States and party president of the FDP Switzerland. Image: Peter Klaunzer/Keystone

Has everything gone after the historic announcement on Sunday evening? Can the XXL bank made up of UBS and CS still be stopped? Legally, there is still a “fire wall”, as law professor Peter Hettich clarifies: “There is still a legal boundary between the UBS and CS entities. Until full integration is achieved, UBS is not the same as CS.»