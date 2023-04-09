DThe FDP parliamentary group wants permanent relief for electricity customers – the federal government as well as the federal states and local authorities should make a contribution. A position paper on energy policy available to the German Press Agency states that the electricity tax should be reduced to the EU minimum. That would lower the net price by around 2 cents per kilowatt hour. “In the long term, we also want to work at EU level to ensure that the electricity tax is completely eliminated.”

The FDP also proposes that the federal states and local authorities also make a contribution to lowering electricity prices. They should completely do without the so-called concession fee of around 1.66 cents per kilowatt hour. “Further relief for electricity customers should be examined,” the paper says. The concession fee is a fee paid by the network operator to the municipality for the fact that roads and paths can be used for the operation of power lines.

“Energy prices down”

The energy policy spokesman for the FDP parliamentary group, Michael Kruse, said: “Energy prices down, security of supply up, that’s our motto. Energy must once again become affordable for all people and companies in this country. In addition, we must make our energy system more resilient to crises, with a broad technology mix and protection against attacks on our energy prices.”

In view of price jumps last year, the state brake on electricity prices has been in effect since March. The gross electricity price for private consumers and small and medium-sized companies is capped at 40 cents per kilowatt hour. This applies to a requirement of 80 percent of the forecast consumption. According to the current regulations, the price brakes expire on December 31, 2023. An extension up to April 30, 2024 at the latest is laid down in the law.

The FDP paper states that even before Russia’s “energy war” against Germany and large parts of Europe, electricity prices in Germany were among the highest in the world. With the abolition of the EEG surcharge, the coalition has already effectively relieved electricity customers. “Unfortunately, this effect was not felt by most due to the effects of the Russian energy war.” The reason for this is not only the now high prices in electricity trading, but structurally in particular the high ancillary costs.