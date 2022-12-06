Feared by RX7900! The RTX 4080 can’t hold it anymore, the news says that NV will drop thousands of dollars

It is a good thing to have competition, such as the upcoming RX 7900 series, which is bound to have an impact on NV’s 4080 graphics card, so it is reasonable for Lao Huang to cut its price.

In fact, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card has always been a problem in terms of cost performance. The price of 1199 US dollars has a lot of scalpers, and when users don’t buy it, Lao Huang has to adjust it.

Now, sources in the Chinese supply chain point out that Nvidia is preparing for a price cut for the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card. Expect the price cut to be announced in mid-December, when AMD’s Radeon RX 7900-series graphics cards will hit retail shelves.

From the perspective of the supply chain, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX priced at $999 is $200 lower than NVIDIA’s products, which is definitely more attractive to consumers, and this is also the key to getting NV to cut prices, so other reasons are Not direct enough.

We are not sure how much NVIDIA will reduce the price of the GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card, but it can be expected that it will be close to the 7900 XTX, such as 1049 or 1099 US dollars, or even 999 US dollars, so the price can be reduced by at least 2,000 yuan?