(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – Inflation and the monetary policy of the central banks remain the main factors capable of guiding the performance of the European Stock Exchanges in the session of Thursday 2 March. The main indices are losing ground on the day that data on consumer prices for Italy and above all for the Eurozone will be published, after those coming in recent days from France, Spain and Germany proved to be higher than forecasts. A trend that will be able to convince the ECB, whose minutes the market awaits for the publication of the last meeting during the day, to continue the monetary policy tightening beyond what investors hoped for. On the Milanese FTSE MIB the banks confirm the correction started the day before and the realizations penalize Moncler, supported yesterday by the 2022 accounts higher than expected and by the prospects for 2023. Heavy Stmicroelectronics.

In the currency market, the euro retreated to 10633 dollars from 1.0671 at yesterday’s close. The single currency is also worth 145.33 yen (from 145.14), while the dollar/yen cross is at 136.71 (from 135.97). Oil prices fell after yesterday it emerged that US oil inventories rose more-than-expected last week, reaching the highest level since June 2021. The WTI April contract is trading at $77.28 a barrel , down by 0.53%, while the same Brent delivery dropped 0.51% to 83.88 dollars. The price of natural gas in Amsterdam rose by 2.4% to 48.2 euros per megawatt hour.

Tokyo closes on parity, sales on the tech sector

Meanwhile, the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended trading with little change, with sales concentrated on the technology sector, following the contraction of the Nasdaq listing in New York, while yields on US ten-year bonds reached their highest levels since November, at 4 percent. In closing, the reference index Nikkei settled at 27,498.87 (-0.06%).

