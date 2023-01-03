2023 will be a complicated year due to the changed macroeconomic scenario which has upset the fundamentals of an almost uninterrupted growth on the markets which has been going on for almost a decade. However, reads the report edited by Federico Vetrella, Market Strategist of IG Italia, the General Manager of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, took care of further frightening investors, who in an interview with the US television station CBS warned that the year that has just begun will not be free from recessionary risks, in particularly in Europe, but indeed it could be “worse than last year”. Specifically, the IMF expects “a third of the world economy to fall into recession” because the US, Europe and China are all slowing down simultaneously while there remains a 25% chance that world Gross Domestic Product will grow less than 2%, which which is classified as a technical recession.

Despite the ill omen, the note reads, the markets did not take Georgieva’s words literally, focusing instead on yesterday’s data in Europe relating to December PMI indices which showed an improvement (although they are still contracting below the neutrality threshold set at 50). According to the manager of IG Italia, however, the prospects are still decidedly pessimistic with a global recovery that remains a mirage, at least for the first part of the year. The macroeconomic variables will weigh the most on share prices and on investor confidence, with inflation being the most observed indicator.

The macroeconomic situation

At an aggregate level, the note reads, it seems that the situation has improved slightly after hitting rock bottom in October 2022. inflation has in fact begun a downward trend (particularly in the United States with an annual figure of +7.1% in November) which benefited the equity markets which recovered significantly in the last few months of the year. Although they have passed the peak, according to the manager of IG Italia, inflationary pressures still remain high with central banks which have continued to show an aggressive attitude indicating that the interest rate hikes are not over yet (although the next hikes will be less intense than the previous ones).

Last but not least, hopes also remain on the side of economic growth and on the labor market level. In the United States the third reading of the GDP in the third quarter of 2022 showed an increase above expectations at +3.2% on an annual basis while unemployment in the country remains at an all-time low at 3.7%. The IMF has in fact pointed out that the recession could be avoided in the United States, where the economy remains more resilient than expected, while Europe is more vulnerable due to geopolitical tensions in Ukraine which could worsen the current energy crisis.

IG predictions

In short, according to Vetrella the picture is not the most rosy even if there are still possibilities to avoid a heavy recession in the Old Continent and to dodge it altogether overseas. From the point of view of IG Italy, the first months of 2023 will be crucial to clarify the primary trend for the full year. Around May-June central banks could stop their restrictive monetary policies and keep interest rates at the neutral target for several months in order to bring inflation back to acceptable levels. Despite this, the real unknown will be how the real economy will react to the monetary upheavals underway.

At present, Vetrella believes that a “soft landing” for the American economy is probable, net of any negative externalities, due to a still strong labor market, the country’s energy independence and economic growth above expectations. The economy of the Old Continent, on the other hand, will be put to the test due to the energy/geopolitical crisis that continues to rage although it is slightly improving compared to the previous months. In this sense, a more marked economic slowdown in Europe seems plausible even if much will depend on the macroeconomic and monetary dynamics of the coming months.