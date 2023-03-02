CCTV news: According to the website of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, the prosperity index of China‘s logistics industry in February 2023 released by China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing was 50.1%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points from the previous month. After the festival, the upstream and downstream activities of the supply chain became active, and most of the sub-indices rebounded. Among them, the business volume index, commodity inventory turnover index, capital turnover index, equipment utilization rate index, and main business profit index rebounded by more than 5 percentage point. It reflects that driven by new demand, the business volume of enterprises has increased, the turnover of commodity inventory links has accelerated, micro-management conditions have improved, and logistics operations have shown a steady recovery trend.

Logistics activity has picked up significantly, and the indexes in the eastern and western regions are in the expansion range. In February, the logistics prosperity in the eastern, central and western regions rebounded in an all-round way. Among them, the logistics prosperity index in the eastern and western regions reached above the 50% rise and fall line, and the month-on-month recovery exceeded 9 and 7 percentage points respectively, and the central region rebounded by 0.6 percentage points. After the holiday, the eastern region became the most active region for logistics activities, driving the national index to rebound. From the perspective of demand, the business volume index and new order index in the eastern region are 2.7 and 2.4 percentage points higher than the national level respectively; from the perspective of enterprise operation indicators, the main business profit index in the eastern region has reached 50.6%, a rise of more than 5 percentage points from the previous month, and the utilization rate of equipment The index reached 54%, an increase of more than 10 percentage points month-on-month; from the perspective of storage, the commodity inventory turnover index in the eastern region rose to more than 50%, an increase of more than 5 percentage points month-on-month.

Supply and demand continue to improve, and expectations and investment continue to pick up. The logistics supply and demand rebounded rapidly. In February, the total logistics business index rose sharply to 50.1%, an increase of 5.4 percentage points month-on-month. Not only did the eastern, central and western regions recover in an all-round way, most industries improved simultaneously, and small and medium-sized logistics companies also showed signs of stabilization and improvement. Both the total business index and the new order index rebounded strongly. Driven by many powerful factors such as the accelerated construction of major projects after the festival and the steady increase in economic vitality, the market outlook and investment motivation of enterprises have been further consolidated. In February, the business activity expectation index reached 57.6%, rising for three consecutive months and hitting a new high in the past 12 months. The fixed asset investment completion index in February rebounded by 2 percentage points month-on-month. The field of combined transport and aviation cold chain logistics is expected to be optimistic.

Cost pressures remain, but corporate earnings have improved. At present, enterprises are still facing the pressure of operating costs. In February, the main business cost index was still above 50%, which was much higher than the main profit index. In terms of different industries, the cost index of road transportation and postal express industry was on the high side. Increase, enterprises are accelerating business integration and adjustment, overcoming short-term upward pressure, and achieving stable employment and increasing efficiency. However, driven by the demand for new businesses, the profitability of enterprises has stopped falling and stabilized. In February, the main business profit index of enterprises reached more than 46%, an increase of 5.1 percentage points from the previous month, and rose to the highest level since February last year. The profits of different industries are showing an improvement trend, among which the recovery of railway transportation, air transportation, warehousing industry, and postal express delivery is more obvious. Downturn.

On the whole, the logistics boom in February continued the steady recovery since the beginning of the year, and the foundation for improvement continued to be consolidated. However, it should also be noted that the current recovery trend and momentum still need to be boosted. Both the business volume indicator and the new order indicator are hovering around 50%, which is still a certain gap from the 52-54% in normal years. At the same time, the problem of rising operating costs still needs attention. According to recent surveys and corporate surveys, many companies have reported that the cost of human resources, transportation and warehousing have risen this year, and the increases vary. It is recommended to pay close attention and take measures to actively respond to further consolidate the micro-foundation of the industry’s stabilization and improvement.